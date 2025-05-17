"He adds an edge": Cam Newton backs Cowboys WR George Pickens to bring culture change in Dallas

Cam Newton offered his two cents on the George Pickens trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys. The wide receiver was criticized for his on-field antics, which led to many fans asking the Steelers to bring a veteran wideout to guide him.

After bringing in DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers sent Pickens to Dallas in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. Dallas also sent a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection.

In a clip of his "4th & 1" show shared on Thursday, the former NFL MVP reminded people that Jerry Jones has worked with "crashouts" before, adding that Pickens can give the Cowboys something they were missing the past two seasons. He captioned the tweet with the video;

“He adds an edge the Cowboys have been missing. Jerry’s built winning teams with players like him before.”

In the video, he recalled the people who weren't as discreet as others, but still helped the team compete for several years.

"Instantly, the Cowboys got better," Newton said. "This ain't nothing new to the old Jerry. Jerry gon' go get him a crashout. It's been in his DNA since inception. "Pacman," a certified crashout. Michael Irving, certified crashout. Terrell Owens... Greg Hardy, Deion Sanders. Jerry made that happen!

"I would say, specifically last year, that team looked soft. We were smooth, we were country club. We need somebody that's going to give us that. That ain't scared to grab a facemask or two."

George Pickens is coming off a 59-reception, 900-yard and three-touchdown 2024 season with the Steelers. He's set to help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb improve their offense, while the Steelers have one star WR again.

Dak Prescott talks about George Pickens trade for the first time

Dak Prescott, seemingly the biggest winner of this trade, shared his thoughts on the George Pickens addition. The veteran quarterback revealed he's already gotten in touch with the wide receiver on "1310 The Ticket" in Dallas.

“We’ve connected,” Prescott said. “I’m excited. You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football."

Prescott celebrated that the team got some help for CeeDee Lamb. The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season that included a season-ending injury to Prescott.

With Brian Schottenheimer taking over as head coach, the Cowboys will surely draw a lot of attention.

