The Dallas Cowboys' offseason just got messier. DeMarcus Lawrence, after spending 11 years in Dallas, inked a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. But it wasn't just his departure that made waves. It was his parting shot at his old team.

Lawrence made it clear he never saw a Super Bowl happening in Dallas, sparking a heated back-and-forth with Micah Parsons.

Parsons fired back on X, calling Lawrence's comments envious and clownish. Lawrence didn't hold back either, saying he simply told the truth and hinted that if Parsons spent less time online and more time winning, he might have stayed. The Cowboys haven't made an NFC Championship appearance since their last Super Bowl run in 1995.

On Friday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith tore into Dallas, saying Lawrence wasn't alone in his thinking.

"It is safe to assume that he ain't the only one that feels that way," Smith said. "So the way I looked at it, you focused on DeMarcus Lawrence, I'm focused on the locker room. I'm focused on an abundance of dudes stepping out on the football field for the Dallas Cowboys, knowing we ain't got no damn chance to be that relevant.

"I mean, I don't see. I don't see. I mean, 'We ain't better than the Eagles. We ain't better than the Commanders. We ain't better than Green Bay. We ain't better than Detroit. We ain't better than Tampa. We ain't better than the Rams. We ain't better than Purdy in San Francisco.'" (1:33)

The Cowboys, despite their star power, haven't sniffed true contention in decades. Parsons, meanwhile, is on the verge of becoming the highest-paid non-QB in the league (Myles Garrett just set the bar at $40 million per year).

Seahawks bolster pass rush with DeMarcus Lawrence signing

Seattle just made a move to beef up its pass rush. The Seahawks landed longtime Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence on a three-year deal worth up to $42 million ($18 million guaranteed).

Lawrence, a four-time Pro Bowler, reunites with Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde (formerly Dallas' D-line coach). Though he played just four games last season due to a Lisfranc injury, he racked up three sacks and still boasts 61.5 career sacks. When healthy, he's a three-down force.

Seattle returns top rushers Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, and Boye Mafe but needed reinforcements after releasing Dre'Mont Jones. With Nwosu's cap hit sitting at $21.168 million, Lawrence's signing could hint at more moves ahead.

The Seahawks needed a spark on defense. If DeMarcus Lawrence stays healthy, they might have found one.

