“He ain’t worth that” - NFL fans react to insider hinting at Brock Purdy getting paid $60,000,000 with contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy seemingly are interested in getting a contract extension done. The 49ers have made some roster decisions to shed payroll, which gives the impression this extension could be happening sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo discussed how Purdy has a case to be negotiating close to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's $60 million AAV contract.

Fans on X related to Purdy getting a massive contract that can come close to $60 million annually.

"As a Seahawks fan I really hope they give Purdy $60 million per year," one fan commented.

"He ain’t worth that tbh I’d rather trade him and draft Jaxson Dart," another fan said.

"Purdy, Dak and Patty are all overpaid to fail. You cannot build winning teams that way," another commenter replied.

Fans continued to discuss how they do not believe that Brock Purdy is worth that contract.

"April 1st is still like a week and a half away," one user posted.

"How? He hasn't thrown for nearly as many yards or TD's. This pay a QB highest salary just because s**t needs to stop. Dak shouldn't have gotten paid either but man....they are overdoing it," a fan wrote.

Brock Purdy had a down year statistically in 2024. He completed 300-of-455 (65.9%) of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the 49ers could place the franchise tag on him next season if they prefer over a new contract.

Craig Carton discusses potential Brock Purdy trade

With Brock Purdy wanting a massive contract extension, the San Francisco 49ers can say no and move on from the quarterback. However, the team can trade him instead of leaving in free agency and get a massive haul back.

FS1's Craig Carton suggested that the 49ers could trade Purdy to the New York Giants for three first-round picks and then sign Aaron Rodgers.

It is one possibility, but the Giants or the 49ers should not expect this to happen.

