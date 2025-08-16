  • home icon
  • "He almost fumbled" "he’s gonna be a problem": NFL fans split over Ashton Jeanty's first TD during Raiders-49ers preseason

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 16, 2025 21:13 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Las Vegas rookie running back Ashton Jeanty scored his first touchdown in silver and black Saturday night, but the milestone sparked mixed reactions among fans on X.

The sixth pick powered into the end zone midway through the second quarter against San Francisco, giving the Raiders a brief lead before Daniel Carlson’s extra point.

Some viewers celebrated the moment as a glimpse of his potential, while others zeroed in on ball security as Jeanty crossed the goal line.

“Yeah, he’s gonna be a problem,” one fan wrote..

“Oh wow and he almost fumbled,” another fan wrote.
“He’s not gonna do that in KC,” another added.

More fan reactions poured in.

“First of many you heard,” another fan wrote.
"I thought he was a BUST?" another fan wrote.
"Now y’all can stop overreacting in these mock drafts," another added.

The touchdown helped erase memories of Ashton Jeanty’s introduction the week before, when he managed minus-1 yard on three carries against Seattle. His first few touches against San Francisco were sharper, including two runs that picked up early yardage.

Ashton Jeanty rebounded from a medical tent visit to score the touchdown

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Ashton Jeanty shook off an injury scare in the opening quarter. After absorbing a heavy shoulder hit from linebacker Luke Gifford on a short reception, the rookie briefly visited the medical tent before returning on the next drive.

By halftime, he had not only rejoined the offense but found the end zone.

Jeanty’s score came on the heels of the work during joint practices earlier in the week. Raiders coaches noted his ability to generate explosive runs against the 49ers’ defense in controlled sessions.

Quarterback Geno Smith, who handed him the ball on the touchdown play, has spoken throughout camp about Ashton Jeanty’s progress.

“Ashton today, he made a play,” Smith said according to Yahoo Sports.
“I won’t mention it, but like, it was something we did yesterday and we didn’t really get it right. And then today he came out, we got it perfect."

Drafted higher than any running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018, Jeanty entered the league carrying significant expectations after a prolific college career at Boise State.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Sanu Abraham
