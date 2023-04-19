"He already had your number" - Tik Tok star Annie Agar mercilessly roasts Tyreek Hill over viral camp video

Kindly call the fire department because Annie Agar made a sick burn on four-time First Team All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The two football personalities had a banter-filled exchange on Twitter, with Agar saying:

“this is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience.”

"this is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn't it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience."

Agar was in California to test some racecars that would hit the track of NTT Indycar’s Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach.

Hill responded to Agar’s tweet:

“Annie if you want my number just say that.”

But Agar shot down the “Cheetah” by replying:

“appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number”

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar twitter.com/cheetah/status… Ty Hill @cheetah Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/annieagar/stat… Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/annieagar/stat… appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡 appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡😉😂 twitter.com/cheetah/status…

For proper context, the Super Bowl LIV champion was left in the dust by a participant in his football camp.

Here’s the video of the embarrassing moment, which Hill took with a sporting smile:

Stefon @shotbystefon

#finsup #nfl Tyreek Hill gets dropped at his own camp Tyreek Hill gets dropped at his own camp 😳#finsup #nfl https://t.co/HUhkhfuGlS

Agar’s latest response to Hill got some reactions from the who’s who in football.

Who is Annie Agar?

Agar became an internet sensation for her sports-related videos of putting teams in uncomfortable meetings. She currently has over 617,000 followers and over 11.7 million likes on TikTok. Her Twitter bio also says she is an NFL and college football nationwide correspondent for the Diamond Sports Group-owned Bally Sports. Per her LinkedIn profile, she has been with the company since May 2021.

Aside from Bally Sports, Annie Agar has also been a reporter for WOODTV8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, since January 2016. Aside from being a sports and news anchor, she does filming, film editing, script writing, and interviewing. Agar also worked as a sports reporter for Grand Rapids Drive and was a bartender/on-field host for the Detroit Tigers’ affiliate West Michigan Whitecaps.

In 2018, Agar earned her pre-law/sports broadcasting degree from Grand Valley State University.

Tyreek Hill gears up for his second season with the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill finished his first year in Miami with a career-high 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. Those numbers earned him a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection. He has been a Pro Bowler every year since his rookie season (2016) when he was still with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Without question, the Miami Dolphins got a good return after surrendering five draft picks to get him. They also made a good investment after making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. Unfortunately, the Dolphins fell short in the playoffs, losing to the Buffalo Bills in last year’s Wild Card Round.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins will hope to do better in 2023, especially when competing against their rivals in the AFC East. While they already have an explosive passing game thanks to Hill and Jaylen Waddle, they also gave Tua Tagovailoa another target in Chosen Anderson. They will likely need all the firepower to keep pace with the AFC’s high-powered offenses.

