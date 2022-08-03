"He always wanted to take it on his shoulders" - Former Giants player reveals how he admired Eli Manning's unparalleled leadership

The New York Giants are far removed from the days when they were led to two Super Bowl Championships by quarterback Eli Manning. In both 2008 and 2012, the Giants pulled out a Super Bowl win over the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, denying Bill Belichick and Brady two rings.

Mike @Mike_NYY Former Giants Safety Antrel Rolle reflecting on his time with Eli Manning. They were teammates from 2010-2014 Former Giants Safety Antrel Rolle reflecting on his time with Eli Manning. They were teammates from 2010-2014 https://t.co/8b5cQmL0a3

Former Giants safety Antrel Rolle was a part of that second Super Bowl win. He recently appeared on I am Athlete and reflected on his time around Manning. He spoke about the clear difference in composure between Manning in the regular season and Manning in the playoffs.

“He wanted to take it on his shoulders. And I think, during the season, he would play to keep himself safe. You know what I mean? Listen, we needed him and then when playoffs- when playoff time came, it seemed like he was kinda like ‘I’m just going to lay it all on the line’.”

Rolle also spoke about the respect he had for Eli Manning’s toughness, particularly his resilience after taking hard hits.

The quarterback might have a chance to join his brother, Peyton, in the Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done.

The New York Giants hope Daniel Jones can repeat the success the team once had with Eli Manning

This season, things aren’t so positive for Brian Daboll's men. The team has struggled a lot in recent years. Although Daniel Jones has shown glimpses of being the franchise quarterback they need, this season may be his last chance to prove he has what it takes.

On the bright side, star running back Saquon Barkley has returned to the lineup. After racking up over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Barkley struggled with injuries over much of the past two seasons. Brian Daboll's men hopes the former Offensive Rookie of the Year can get back to what he displayed in the 2018/19 season to provide them with a solid foundation on the ground.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far