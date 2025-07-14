"He not beating the allegations" - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams shows off blue nail polish and fresh haircut ahead of Bears camp

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams frequently expresses himself through his nail polish, particularly in bright colors. Williams' style has caused quite a stir among some NFL fans in the past, but he has said that he will continue to express himself as he sees fit.

Additionally, he once disclosed that the style is a kind of tribute to his mother, who has been a nail technician all of her life, and that he began doing it during his senior year in high school.

Another set of the star quarterback's photos went viral on social media on Sunday. Williams appeared in bright blue nail polish.

NFL fans responded to the new photos of the former USC quarterback.

"I’m sorry, the nail painting for dudes will never be normalized," one fan commented.

"Imagine having this guy in the locker room," another fan said.

"He is not beating the allegations," another fan added.

"He's got too much feminine energy. This is why he will never be great," another fan said.

"Damn imagine carrying a football with finger nail polish on it," one fan commented.

"Glad this isn’t my QB, can’t win a ring with a PONK leading the locker room," another fan said.

Caleb Williams poised for a breakout season in 2025

Caleb Williams had a difficult rookie season in a chaotic Chicago Bears atmosphere. The team had three different coaches last season, and Williams was sacked 68 times, which was the most in the league. The quarterback, 23, still managed to throw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

The Bears have made developing Williams a top priority this offseason, beginning with the appointment of coach Ben Johnson to help the young player grow into the superstar the franchise thinks he can be.

With the addition of more weapons and a complete revamp of the interior offensive line, the Bears have Williams ready for a breakthrough season.

The Bears now have strong pieces in place that might eventually help Williams become a star and make a deep playoff run, even though the team is still not expected to make a Super Bowl run in 2025.

