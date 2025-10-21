  • home icon
  "He believed in the wrong Aaron": NFL fans rip Jets owner Woody Johnson for backing Aaron Glenn despite 0-7 start to 2025 NFL season

“He believed in the wrong Aaron”: NFL fans rip Jets owner Woody Johnson for backing Aaron Glenn despite 0-7 start to 2025 NFL season

By Nishant
Published Oct 21, 2025 18:26 GMT
Jets owner Woody Johnson and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn (Source: Imagn)
Jets owner Woody Johnson and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn (image credit: IMAGN)

Fans on Tuesday voiced their frustration after Jets Woody Johnson stood by New York coach Aaron Glenn amid the team’s 0-7 start.

“If I were a player, I would respond to him," Johnson told reporters. "Because he’s the real deal. There’s no B.S. There’s no second agendas.”

He added that he shows his faith by hugging Glenn daily and giving him a reminder.

“Keep the faith, man,” Johnson said.

Many disapproved of Johnson's decision, especially with the team's abysmal performance.

"He believed in the wrong Aaron btw," a fan tweeted, referring to former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"It’s gotta be weird to ask the actual problem what he thinks the problem is," a fan wrote.
"No BS, no agendas, no wins," one commented.
"There’s the problem, he speaks to him everyday," another fan commented.
"He wasn’t even a good coordinator lol," a fan wrote.
"Sell the team Woody!!! Worst owner in all of sports!!! Aaron is a terrible coach!!!" another fan tweeted.
The Jets' 0-7 record is their worst start since 2020, struggling both offensively and defensively. The offense has been particularly ineffective, averaging just 18.4 points per game, ranking 27th in the league.

Quarterback play has been inconsistent. Justin Fields was benched during the Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers after completing only six passes for 25 yards. His backup, Tyrod Taylor, also struggled, throwing two interceptions, including one in the end zone. Defensively, the team has allowed an average of 26.1 points per game.

Woody Johnson blames Justin Fields amid 0‑7 start

Woody Johnson on Tuesday placed responsibility for the team’s 0‑7 start on Justin Fields.

“It looks like Glenn is turning around part of it," Johnson told reporters. "
"It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got. He has the ability, but something is not jiving. If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you are going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Fields, who signed a two-year $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed (according to Spotrac) in March, has been disappointing. The Jets offense ranks 29th in EPA per play and averages only 143.9 passing yards per game. The team's 13-6 loss to Carolina on Sunday highlighted its offensive struggles, as it failed to score a touchdown.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
