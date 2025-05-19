"He has better NFL talent": Seahawks icon ditches Ashton Jeanty for Browns RB to win NFL rookie of the year

Headlined by Ashton Jeanty, the 2025 running back class could prove to be one of the better groups in recent memory. The Las Vegas Raiders rookie is set to take over the team's backfield and could make one of the biggest impacts of any rookie this season.
After Jeanty went off the board with the No. 6 pick, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson were the next three running backs to be selected. While many predicted Jeanty to post the best rookie campaign of any back, one former NFL MVP shared his praise for the pair of former Ohio State backs.
On Monday's episode of "Up & Adams," Shaun Alexander made his pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year, picking Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins.
"I like TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. The Ohio State boys," Alexander told Kay Adams. "Quinshon's got a shot to low-key turnaround and hand him the ball; heacan actually take the thing over. I've always thought he has better NFL talent than NCAA talent... I feel like he's got that kind of game."
Entering offseason programs, Quinshon Judkins (+2000) is tied for fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, per BetMGM.
Browns RBs to lead backfield in 2025
The Cleveland Browns invested heavily in their offense this season following a lackluster 2024 campaign. Last season, Cleveland's rushing attack ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing yards and 30th in rushing touchdowns.
Looking to flip the script, the Browns brought in a pair of rookie backs in the 2025 NFL draft to bolster their rushing attack this season. After landing Judkins with the No. 36 pick, the Browns' front office added former Tennessee back Dylan Sampson.
Sampson and Judkins will offer plenty of versatility as a tandem in Cleveland's backfield while complementing each other perfectly. Judkins is a larger, more physical back, while Sampson is a between-the-tackles back with plenty of elusiveness and shake in the open field.
Judkins also offers pass-catching versatility in the backfield with no shortage of athleticism in his own regard. Cleveland's confidence in their new-look backfield helped the team make the tough decision to move on from All-Pro back, Nick Chubb, who remains unsigned to this point of the offseason.
