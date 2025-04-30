"He broke the 1st rule of being a player" - Dr. Umar exposes Shannon Sharpe's alleged mistakes amid ongoing sexual assault lawsuit

Dr. Umar's recent comments about Shannon Sharpe suggested that the former NFL star made crucial errors in handling his relationship with Gabriella Zuniga. The psychologist and activist pointed to specific missteps that allegedly led to Sharpe's legal troubles.

Ad

Dr. Umar is known for his outspoken views on relationships and black culture. Sharpe faces a lawsuit from Zuniga, an OnlyFans model who accused him of battery and sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Dr. Umar appeared on "The Art of Dialogue" podcast, where he spoke candidly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Whatever the case may be you got money why is your side piece, your jump off why are you not taking care of her?" Umar said. "He broke the first rule of being a player as a celebrity. You keep them happy so they don't destroy you. You keep them happy so they don't expose you and he was not taking care of her financially, that was a big mistake."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The comments came as Zuniga reportedly seeks over $50 million in punitive and compensatory damages. Her lawsuit claims Sharpe sexually assaulted her as recently as January. She also alleged that he recorded their physical encounters without consent and shared them with friends.

Stephen Smith gives a nuanced perspective on Shannon Sharpe's situation

Nightcap Summer Sessions With Shannon Sharpe & Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty

Dr. Umar expanded on another mistake he believes Shannon Sharpe made in his relationship with Gabriella Zuniga. He claimed that Sharpe gave his accuser false hope by suggesting she could remove her IUD if they were still involved on his birthday.

Ad

"Here's where it gets even more critical, Art, by telling her she can remove her IUD if you're still messing with her around your birthday you're giving her false hope," Umar said on Wednesday, via 'The Art of Dialogue.' "You're giving her false hope, and what you're doing uncle Shannon Sharpe is you're turning this from a transactional relationship with benefits, sex for cash and you're turning this into a legitimate romance."

Ad

While Dr. Umar frames Sharpe's situation as a cautionary tale about celebrity relationships, others see different factors at play. Stephen A. Smith, Sharpe's colleague on ESPN's "First Take," criticized in a Wednesday interview with Big Boy.

"You see a joy that some people are having in going at him and that's sad," Smith said, via 'Big Boy TV.' "You can talk about it, but we know the difference, in terms of the flavor that you're bringing to an equation where you're talking about somebody with glee and joy in your voice when you're talking about the kind of predicament they're in. And that's what I've got a problem with."

As legal proceedings continue, the impact on Sharpe's media career remains uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"