"He Bryce Younged it!": NFL fans mock Jaxson Dart's fumble vs. Saints as Cam Jordan recovers it

Jaxson Dart’s second NFL start took a turn on Sunday when the New York Giants rookie quarterback dropped the ball with no defender in sight. It occurred on a first down from the New Orleans 43-yard line, handing possession back to the Saints and swinging the momentum in their favor.

Fans on X shared their reactions.

"By golly he Bryce Younged it!" one fan wrote.

SOLtan @SOLtanofSWAT @NFL By golly he Bryce Younged it!

"Welp, that was a fun experiment while it lasted. Who's the Giants QB next year?" another fan wrote.

"Bro just let the football go," a fan commented.

More fans reacted to it.

"What a way to keep your eyes on the ball," one fan said.

"That hustle never stops, loose balls just seem to find Jordan," a fan tweeted.

"Jordan snatching everything in sight, defense really showing up today!" another fan said.

The turnover came moments after the Giants converted a fourth down deep in their territory. Dart moved around the pocket looking for an open man before deciding to scramble. As he tucked the ball to run, it slipped from his hand untouched.

Cam Jordan pounced on the fumble for New Orleans, which entered the matchup winless. New York was up 14-3 before the giveaway, but the Saints capitalized on the break to climb back into the game.

The Giants offense already endured a rough stretch. Wide receiver Darius Slayton fumbled earlier in the half, giving New Orleans a short field that led to a field goal. He also dropped two passes and only had two catches on five targets by halftime.

The Saints capitalized again after Dart’s mistake, marching 44 yards on 10 plays and kicking a 28-yard field goal. Cornerback Dru Phillips exited with an apparent injury during that series, adding to New Orleans’ list of concerns.

Jaxson Dart faces challenges in first road test

NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Sunday marked Jaxson Dart’s first road start in the NFL after debuting the previous week with a win over the LA Chargers. That performance included a 15-yard rushing touchdown and a late third-down conversion to seal a 21-18 victory.

Caesars Superdome is one of the league’s loudest venues, and Dart admitted before the matchup that crowd noise would be a major obstacle.

"I played in the SEC, so I played in a lot of really loud places," Dart told reporters on Wednesday. "Obviously, this one that we're walking into is notoriously one of the loudest in the league."

To prepare, the Giants blasted simulated crowd noise during practice. Dart said the experience gave him confidence to handle hostile settings.

New York coach Brian Daboll echoed that challenge.

"I'd say just playing in a loud environment and stadium is a challenging thing offensively," Daboll said. "Calls, snap, there's a million different things that come into play,"

Dart also showed visible frustration on one scramble when receiver Jalin Hyatt failed to throw a block, leaving the rookie exposed to a hit.

