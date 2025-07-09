  • home icon
"He can fly": Davante Adams shares bold take on LeBron James playing in NFL

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 09, 2025 20:55 GMT
Watching LeBron James play in the NFL and join an exclusive list of multi-sports athletes, such as Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders (both played in the NFL and the MLB). The four-time NBA champion seriously considered joining the league over a decade ago.

While the NBA navigated through its most recent lockout, many players played in open gyms to stay in shape for the competition, but James had different plans. He thought about switching from the court to the field, but negotiations between players, owners and the league ended and everybody went back to work.

During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday (via Ari Meirov), Davante Adams discussed how LeBron James would have fared if he ended up playing in the NFL. Adams, now with the LA Rams, believes James would have dominated.

"He would have been one of the best receivers, tight ends all time, no question," Adams said. "I don't know if you've ever seen him play football. I saw him play at high school. Yeah, he can fly too, that's the thing. He's one of fastest NBA players probably all time. I've never seen somebody cover space on a basketball court."
Coming off a collapse in the 2011 NBA Finals, James entered the 2011-12 season, which started on Christmas Day, hungry to win. He ended up becoming an NBA champion for the first time after the Miami Heat beat the OKC Thunder 4-1 months later.

LeBron James discussed his desire to play in the NFL

LeBron James was already one of the best players in the NBA at that point. He was only missing an NBA championship at that point, but many doubted he could succeed.

During an interview with The Athletic in 2023, James shared details of his plans to join the NFL, even naming two teams he would have tried out for.

“I would have made the team. I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried (out), but I would have made the team.
"I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.”

While the NFL-NBA debate reignites every now and then, many consider James a player who wouldn't have issues shining in both leagues.

