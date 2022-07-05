"So I'm just thinking he's trolling me or I don't know what he's talking about" - Mike Evans reveals string of cryptic texts Tom Brady sent him before deciding to unretire

Mike Evans and Tom Brady are the Buccaneers' one-two punch in Tampa Bay. As such, many expect the quarterback and the wide receiver to be on the same page about their employment situations. According to Ari Alexander on Twitter, the wide receiver recently revealed how he learned about the quarterback's return.

In the video below, Evans revealed that he and the quarterback had exchanged text messages a few hours before the quarterback announced his return to the NFL.

"He sent me an article where his ball sold for over 500 grand on the last touchdown that I threw in the stands against the Rams. And it sold for a lot and he sent me the article. He said it was a lot of tuition money. I just laughed and said 'to my defense, I didn't know that you were going to retire."

He went on, revealing what the quarterback said next:

"He just sent back a laughing emoji saying there's more touchdowns in our future. So I'm just thinking he's trolling me or I don't know what he's talking about. So, a few hours later, It's announced that he's coming back."

Tom Brady in the 2020s

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Since the turn of the decade, seemingly everything except winning has changed for the quarterback. He has moved to Florida and the quarterback is noticeably more active on social media.

It started after the 2019 season when the quarterback decided his time in New England was over. He ended up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, adding another Super Bowl to his collection by the end of the season. The following year, the quarterback lost in the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Following the loss, Brady retired from the league and many didn't buy it. Those who did not were vindicated when the quarterback returned just six weeks later. It was later rumored that the quarterback had planned to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, when head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit against the team happened, it changed the quarterback's mind.

Without a backup plan, Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but not before sending out the cryptic text to Mike Evans. Since then, the quarterback has signed a ten-year deal with FOX to call games for the network following his eventual retirement. Will 2022 serve as just one last shot at a Super Bowl or is it the start of another multi-year run with Brady?

