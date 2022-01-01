Mike Evans injury: When will Buccaneers WR return?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been out of the starting lineup since injuring his hamstring in the team's Week 15 loss versus the New Orleans Saints by a score of 9-0. He was not on the field for Tampa Bay’s most recent game, a 32-6 win against the Carolina Panthers.

To add to his injury woes, the Buccaneers announced earlier this week that Evans had been added to the NFL’s recently adjusted COVID reserve list. Making him one of over 200 players on the list at the time.

However, in a fortunate turn of events for Tampa Bay, as reported by Ian Rapoport on Twitter. Evans was officially activated off the COVID reserve list by the Buccaneers recently. Leaving him and the team with one less headache to deal with.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bucs have activated WR Mike Evans off the COVID-19 reserve list. The #Bucs have activated WR Mike Evans off the COVID-19 reserve list.

This opens up the prospect of Evans returning to the team prior to their Week 17 game versus the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Bucs have activated WR Mike Evans from the COVID-19 list.



We'll see if he plays Sunday (hamstring), but Evans is just 101 yards away from his 8th straight 1,000-yard season to begin his career.



His 7 straight is already the longest to begin a career in NFL history. The Bucs have activated WR Mike Evans from the COVID-19 list. We'll see if he plays Sunday (hamstring), but Evans is just 101 yards away from his 8th straight 1,000-yard season to begin his career.His 7 straight is already the longest to begin a career in NFL history.

A short time ago, the NFL overhauled their protocols with respect to COVID-19 with the objective of having vaccinated players being able to test out of protocols. Now, a player simply has to be asymptomatic and log two negative tests within a span of 24 hours.

Another option is for players to take two PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that generate Cycle Threshold values of 35 or greater.

Tampa Bay could use the services of their three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver as they will be without their other top wideout in Chris Godwin. Godwin tore his ACL in the same Saints game that Evans injured his hamstring. He will be out for the rest of the 2021 regular season and the playoffs.

Greg Auman @gregauman So Bucs have put four guys on injured reserve this week -- Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette , Pat O'Connor -- and have two more key players out with injury in Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield. And 3 backups on reserve/COVID-19 list in Darden, Nunez-Roches, Perriman. So Bucs have put four guys on injured reserve this week -- Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Pat O'Connor -- and have two more key players out with injury in Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield. And 3 backups on reserve/COVID-19 list in Darden, Nunez-Roches, Perriman.

This season for Tampa Bay, Evans has played in 14 games, racking up 899 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns on 64 receptions. His 11 touchdowns lead the team and the 64 receptions are the third-most behind Godwin (98) and running back Leonard Fournette (69).

What Evans’ Return Means for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Having Evans back means that quarterback Tom Brady will have of his favorite offensive targets back. The Pro Bowl wideout has 100 targets, second to Godwin’s 124. Evans will join the likes of Antonio Brown, Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller as part of the wide receiving corps.

Add in a tight end group consisting of Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard to the mix, and the Buccaneers offense looks set to continue firing on all cylinders. They are currently ranked second in the league in total points per game with 29.5.

