Drew Brees' response to being called out of retirement by Saints leaves NFL fans in splits

Former quarterback Drew Brees retired after 20 years in the NFL and now works for NBC Sports on their pregame show Football Night in America. At the age of 42, Brees seems happy with the current phase of his post-NFL life.
According to reports, Brees' most recent team, the New Orleans Saints, reached out to the 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback for a possible return.
In response, the quarterback sent the franchise back a picture of him golfing, indicating that he's fine with his retirement and his career working as an NFL analyst at NBC.
Brees is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (68,010), passing touchdowns (491), and games played (228). Saints head coach Sean Payton could still use Brees as the team is 30th in the NFL in passing yards.
However, the "bat signal" did not manage to pull him away from the golf course in the Aloha State of Hawaii to play one last time for the Saints.
In addition to trying to lure Brees away from NBC, New Orleans also reached out to former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers away from coaching. Rivers is the current head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. He also turned down an opportunity for a comeback with the Saints.
The Saints have started three quarterbacks so far this season: Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. With both Siemian and Hill on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Saints will turn to their fourth signal caller in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins: Ian Book, who was their fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
New Orleans have a 7-7 record and sit in second place in the NFC South. They are still in the playoff hunt in the NFC. They sit in ninth position and need to win out to have a shot at the postseason.
Mele Kalikimaka, bat signal and more from Twitter on Drew Brees' answer to Saints
