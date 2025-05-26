"He changes outcomes": Colin Cowherd drops bold Titans take after Cam Ward's draft

Colin Cowherd believes Cam Ward possesses the transformative power to flip Tennessee's fortunes after years of quarterback misery. He made his prediction on Monday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" podcast, weeks after Tennessee decided to select Ward with the No. 1 pick.

Cowherd referenced the team's recent struggles with Will Levis at quarterback as evidence of how the position can derail an entire season.

"Tennessee was so bad at quarterback with Will Levis, they lost games where they out, physical, out, schemed and outplayed team. Cam Ward is accurate, moves coachable," Cowherd said. "I mean, Miami's had some good quarterbacks. He broke all the Miami records.

"There's a history of this league when guys come in without a lot of stars and without a lot of pats on the back, nobody's pandering to them. That's jet fuel. So I think Cam Ward changes outcomes. I think Tennessee is going to be a playoff team."

Cowherd also highlighted Ward's mobility and coachability as factors that separate him from previous Tennessee quarterbacks who failed to capitalize on the team's strengths in other areas.

Titans banking on fresh philosophy with Cam Ward as centerpiece

NFL: Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp (Credits: IMAGN)

Tennessee is going through a complete organizational overhaul following a disastrous three-win season. The franchise has adopted what President of Football Operations Chad Brinker calls a "Draft, Develop, Retain" philosophy after years of roster construction failures.

General manager Mike Borgonzi has prioritized building around Ward by investing heavily in offensive line protection. The Titans signed Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million contract and lured Dan Moore Jr. from Pittsburgh with a four-year, $80 million deal.

The moves allow the No. 7 pick of 2024 NFL Draft, JC Latham, to return to right tackle, his natural position at Alabama. Tennessee's previous right tackle group allowed 29 sacks last season, the highest total in the NFL for that position.

Cam Ward faces competition for the starting job despite his first-overall status. Coach Brian Callahan has established a quarterback battle that includes Will Levis and Tim Boyle. Callahan learned from his previous season's approach of handing Levis the starting role without competition.

"They're all going to have opportunities to compete. There's three quarterback jobs on most teams. Sometimes four. We're going to let them compete for all those," Callahan said regarding the quarterback competition as per ESPN.

Cam Ward embraces the challenge of earning his spot rather than receiving automatic starter treatment. The rookie quarterback views the competition as motivation rather than an obstacle in his path to leading Tennessee's turnaround.

