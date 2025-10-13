  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He is a complete liability": Calls mount for Chiefs to cut kicker as struggles continue with another missed PAT attempt vs. Lions

"He is a complete liability": Calls mount for Chiefs to cut kicker as struggles continue with another missed PAT attempt vs. Lions

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:06 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Calls mount for Chiefs to cut kicker as struggles continue with another missed PAT attempt vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs fans have been unhappy with placekicker Harrison Butker's struggles on the field. Now, they are once again frustrated with his missed field goal attempt during their Week 6 showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Ad

In the first quarter of the game, things looked concerning after Jake Bates' 28-yard field goal gave the Lions an early lead at Arrowhead Stadium. However, three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes turned the game in their favor after finding Xavier Worthy for a six-yard passing touchdown.

Harrison Butker took to the field to attempt the extra point. Unfortunately, he completely butchered the chance to extend the Chiefs' lead. The placekicker's attempt swung wide left of the goal post, resulting in the miss going viral on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to the comments to share their frustrations with Butker's missed PAT attempt and demand that the Chiefs fire him.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Panthers had initially acquired Butker in the 2017 NFL draft. However, he was waived by the team in September 2017. The placekicker ended up signing with the Chiefs. Over the years, he's been one of the league's best players in his position.

During the 2019 season, Harrison Butker was the NFL scoring leader, scoring a total of 147 points on the field. He went on to win three Super Bowl championships with the team.

Ad

Unfortunately, Butker's performance has taken a dip this year. He's already missed three field goals in the past five games, resulting in a lot of backlash and criticism from fans. Following this missed PAT attempt on Sunday against the Lions, the placekicker has now missed three extra points as well.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid remains confident in Harrison Butker despite struggles on the field

Before their Week 6 showdown against the Detroit Lions, Chiefs coach Andy Reid came forward to talk about Butker's inconsistent performance.

Ad

He stated that he is not concerned about the placekicker's struggles and remains confident in his ability to contribute on the field.

"Like any golfer, you guys have all golfed," Reid said as per KMBC. "Sometimes you're hitting it good and other times you're off but you work through it, He's a talented kid and mentally tough; I'm not really worried about him."
Ad

In the past five games, Harrison Butker has made 10 of the 13 field goals he has attempted with a 76.9 scoring percentage.

In August 2024, he agreed to a four-year extension with the team worth $25.6 million. If the Chiefs decide to release him during this season, then they will incur $15.1 million in dead cap money.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications