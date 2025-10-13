"He is a complete liability": Calls mount for Chiefs to cut kicker as struggles continue with another missed PAT attempt vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs fans have been unhappy with placekicker Harrison Butker's struggles on the field. Now, they are once again frustrated with his missed field goal attempt during their Week 6 showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.In the first quarter of the game, things looked concerning after Jake Bates' 28-yard field goal gave the Lions an early lead at Arrowhead Stadium. However, three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes turned the game in their favor after finding Xavier Worthy for a six-yard passing touchdown.Harrison Butker took to the field to attempt the extra point. Unfortunately, he completely butchered the chance to extend the Chiefs' lead. The placekicker's attempt swung wide left of the goal post, resulting in the miss going viral on social media.Fans took to the comments to share their frustrations with Butker's missed PAT attempt and demand that the Chiefs fire him.𝑰𝒄𝒚𝒚 @quote_icyLINKHarrison Butker needs to go, period He is a complete liability and not worth the baggage Scavenge for a kicker literally ANYWHERE elseTurnzy @hiimturnzyLINKCan we please cut Harrison Butker now, let Ariza do kicks at this pointJoe Scavella @MrScavellzLINKAlright it's time to cut Harrison Butker and send him on his Turning Point USA way #ChiefsKingdom #SNFonNBC #DETvsKCBean @JoeyFakaBeanLINKI’m so done with Harrison Butker….dude needs to be cut on the sidelines #ChiefsKingdomLaine Ring @F5tornadoFREAKLINK@Chiefs Fire Steve Spaguolo and release Harrison Butker immediately!! Get rid of Nagy too.M Charles 🇻🇨 @f1ossLINKChiefs might have to actually cut Harrison butker &amp;amp;amp; get a new kicker….He missing way to much extra point kicks!The Panthers had initially acquired Butker in the 2017 NFL draft. However, he was waived by the team in September 2017. The placekicker ended up signing with the Chiefs. Over the years, he's been one of the league's best players in his position.During the 2019 season, Harrison Butker was the NFL scoring leader, scoring a total of 147 points on the field. He went on to win three Super Bowl championships with the team.Unfortunately, Butker's performance has taken a dip this year. He's already missed three field goals in the past five games, resulting in a lot of backlash and criticism from fans. Following this missed PAT attempt on Sunday against the Lions, the placekicker has now missed three extra points as well.Chiefs head coach Andy Reid remains confident in Harrison Butker despite struggles on the fieldBefore their Week 6 showdown against the Detroit Lions, Chiefs coach Andy Reid came forward to talk about Butker's inconsistent performance.He stated that he is not concerned about the placekicker's struggles and remains confident in his ability to contribute on the field.&quot;Like any golfer, you guys have all golfed,&quot; Reid said as per KMBC. &quot;Sometimes you're hitting it good and other times you're off but you work through it, He's a talented kid and mentally tough; I'm not really worried about him.&quot;In the past five games, Harrison Butker has made 10 of the 13 field goals he has attempted with a 76.9 scoring percentage.In August 2024, he agreed to a four-year extension with the team worth $25.6 million. If the Chiefs decide to release him during this season, then they will incur $15.1 million in dead cap money.