“He couldn’t handle a mobile QB”: NFL fans react to Bill Belichick admitting Lamar Jackson draft mistake in 2018

NFL fans have had jokes for Bill Belichick after the legendary coach admitted to making a mistake during the 2018 draft. The New England Patriots had the chance to go with Lamar Jackson but instead picked running back Sony Michel, a decision that wasn't scrutinized until this moment.

According to multiple reports, Belichick wrote in his book that he regrets picking Michel over Jackson. Considering that Tom Brady was nearing the end of his tenure with the Patriots, having a long-term solution with Jackson, who was overlooked by plenty of franchises, would have extended the team's success well into the 2020s.

Fans had a lot to say about Belichick's admission, flooding social media with comments that the former Patriots coach didn't know how to work with a quarterback like Jackson.

"Bill couldn’t handle a mobile QB," one said.

"Do we think Bill would have used Lamar correctly though?," another questioned.

"If Belicheck would havr drafted Lamar, he'd be a WR. 🙄," one wrote.

Other fans criticized the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach for how he used Michel and recalled that the running back was important in their Super Bowl LIII win.

"Sony played a major role in getting Bill a Super Bowl. Lamar has none. He should be grateful," one wrote.

"Sony was a key part of a superbowl team and carried us during the playoffs. How many SBs does Lamar have?," another questioned.

"Agreed. Bill wasted Sony Michel," one said.

Bill Belichick criticized for not writing about Robert Kraft in upcoming book

Bill Belichick's book is set to hit the shelters next month, but Robert Kraft's omission is already making noise among fans and analysts. Those who had the chance to read the book noticed that Belichick ignored a name many thought should have been mentioned multiple times: Kraft.

Radio host Tony Massaroti talked about this "stunning" decision from Belichick, who worked side by side with Kraft to create one of the most memorable NFL dynasties ever.

"Stunning, and I mean stunning and a deliberate slight," Massarotti said. (0:40 onwards). "Because he's not even mentioned in the acknowledgments which you'd like to think he'll mention a minimum there for having hired the guy when he was, I don't wanna say it, coaching Siberia. That's a little bit too strong."

Despite coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels now, Bill Belichick remains a hot topic in the NFL, and once his book is out, that won't change.

