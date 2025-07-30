  • home icon
  NFL fans react to Bucs' 450-lbs rookie Desmond Watson's training camp footage

"He should be cut" - NFL fans react to Bucs' 450-lbs rookie Desmond Watson's training camp footage

By Arnold
Published Jul 30, 2025 16:35 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Bucs' 450-lbs rookie Desmond Watson's training camp footage - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Desmond Watson as an undrafted free agent this offseason. The defensive tackle has begun training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list due to the team's concerns over his weight (450 pounds).

When fans caught a glimpse of Watson training alone at the Buccaneers' training camp, they had some wild reactions. Some felt that the DT should not be part of the team's 53-man roster if he fails to get in shape.

"Lol this is not heartbreaking. This is pathetic. Grown ass man can’t show up to camp in shape after team takes a chance on him over 500+ other players. -Should be cut and told to go sell car insurance," one tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Why did they draft him then?" another asked.
"If He wanted to Play so bad Fatty would’ve been dropping weight. I’ll never feel bad for this kind of guy," a third commented.

Others offered their advice on the workouts Watson should do to reduce weight.

"If he wanted it badly he would be doing bear crawls," one wrote.
"He needs to be jogging — nonstop," another added.
"Bro need to be sprinting full speed in a garbage bag," a user tweeted.

Despite Watson's physical issues, the Buccaneers believe that he can offer rare upside. The DT's massive frame and long reach can allow Tampa Bay to use him as a potential two-gap run-stopper, generally in short-distance situations like fourth-and-1 plays.

However, it will be interesting to see how Watson fares in his rookie year.

Desmond Watson's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Desmond Watson - Source: Getty
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Desmond Watson - Source: Getty

Desmond Watson has signed a three-year, $2,985,000 contract with the Buccaneers. He is guaranteed to receive $70,000 as part of his deal.

Watson, who played four years of college football at Florida, will be monitored closely by the Buccaneers in the coming weeks to see if he can make the 53-man roster.

The Buccaneers will open their 2025 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.

