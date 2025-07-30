"He should be cut" - NFL fans react to Bucs' 450-lbs rookie Desmond Watson's training camp footage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Desmond Watson as an undrafted free agent this offseason. The defensive tackle has begun training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list due to the team's concerns over his weight (450 pounds).When fans caught a glimpse of Watson training alone at the Buccaneers' training camp, they had some wild reactions. Some felt that the DT should not be part of the team's 53-man roster if he fails to get in shape.&quot;Lol this is not heartbreaking. This is pathetic. Grown ass man can’t show up to camp in shape after team takes a chance on him over 500+ other players. -Should be cut and told to go sell car insurance,&quot; one tweeted. Zach Taylor @DownanddirTLINKLol this is not heartbreaking. This is pathetic. Grown ass man can’t show up to camp in shape after team takes a chance on him over 500+ other players. -Should be cut and told to go sell car insurance. 💯&quot;Why did they draft him then?&quot; another asked.&quot;If He wanted to Play so bad Fatty would’ve been dropping weight. I’ll never feel bad for this kind of guy,&quot; a third commented.Others offered their advice on the workouts Watson should do to reduce weight.&quot;If he wanted it badly he would be doing bear crawls,&quot; one wrote.&quot;He needs to be jogging — nonstop,&quot; another added.&quot;Bro need to be sprinting full speed in a garbage bag,&quot; a user tweeted.Despite Watson's physical issues, the Buccaneers believe that he can offer rare upside. The DT's massive frame and long reach can allow Tampa Bay to use him as a potential two-gap run-stopper, generally in short-distance situations like fourth-and-1 plays.However, it will be interesting to see how Watson fares in his rookie year.Desmond Watson's contract with the Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Desmond Watson - Source: GettyDesmond Watson has signed a three-year, $2,985,000 contract with the Buccaneers. He is guaranteed to receive $70,000 as part of his deal.Watson, who played four years of college football at Florida, will be monitored closely by the Buccaneers in the coming weeks to see if he can make the 53-man roster.The Buccaneers will open their 2025 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.