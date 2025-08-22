  • home icon
  "He dances like Drew Lock": Ryan Fitzpatrick brutally critiques Jaxson Dart before Giants vs. Patriots preseason kickoff

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 22, 2025 03:32 GMT
New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart faced criticism ahead of the preseason finale against the Patriots. Insider Dov Kleiman shared a clip on social media where former NFL star-turned analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick shared his thoughts on the rookie quarterback's game.

The ex-quarterback praised Dart's leadership skills but criticized his release of the ball while making offensive plays.

"From Jaxson Dart, it's exciting," Fitzpatrick said. "He's got leadership. He's got intelligence, and he's got moxie, which is a fun thing. I don't like his release. I think it's slow. He dances like Drew Lock. Not a huge fan. I don't think Giants fans should be excited at all."
The former Ole Miss star has seen game time in all three preseason games for the Giants. During the 42-10 victory over the Patriots, he completed six of eight passes attempted for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Jaxson Dart has been solid in his first preseason in the league. He had an 80% adjusted completion rate, completing 32 of 47 passes he made. The rookie quarterback also tallied 424 total yards and four total touchdowns, which has led to fans making predictions about how he could replace Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for 2025.

Russell Wilson opens up about Jaxson Dart learning from his experience

In March, Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson joined the Giants on a one-year deal. Coach Brian Daboll has made it clear that Wilson will be the QB1 for 2025.

Last month, the veteran quarterback, on the Up & Adams show, shared his thoughts on Jaxson Dart and praised the rookie's interest to learn more about the game.

"I think anytime a young guy asks you questions, you always want to be able to impact him and help him in every way and, we all make every player better, that's the goal everyday," Wilson said. "I just think, more than anything else, we all learn everyday. The thing is to just enjoy the moment.
"That's what I try to teach everybody. ... We got a team of young hungry, humble guys that want to get, they get there early, they're ready to work, they're determined, they stay extra and these fans, they really want it too."

Last season, the Giants finished with a disappointing 3-14 record. While Brian Daboll coaches for his job this year, it will be interesting to see if he gives Dart opportunities as the starting quarterback during the season.

