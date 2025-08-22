  • home icon
  "His days are numbered" - Calls mount for Giants to trade Russell Wilson after Jaxson Dart's dazzling performance vs. Patriots in preseason

"His days are numbered" - Calls mount for Giants to trade Russell Wilson after Jaxson Dart's dazzling performance vs. Patriots in preseason

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 22, 2025 02:57 GMT
Wilson and Dart (credits: Wilson and Dart IG)
Wilson and Dart (credits: Wilson and Dart IG)

Fans reacted as Jaxson Dart continues to make waves for the New York Giants in the offseason. The rookie quarterback has impressed after being acquired in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He was named the starting quarterback during the preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

In the first quarter, Dart gave the Giants an early lead after finding Greg Dulcich with a seven-yard passing touchdown.

He completed six of 12 passes attempted for 81 yards and a touchdown. In three preseason games, the rookie quarterback recorded an impressive stat line of an 80% adjusted completion rate, 424 total yards and four total touchdowns with no interceptions.

Fans reacted to the rookie quarterback's talent, claiming that he could end up replacing Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback.

"Russell Wilson your days are numbered," one said.
"Russell Wilson really might have to apply to be a Walmart greener and I'm not joking," another commented.
"Just roll with this dude f**k Russell Wilson," one said.
"I feel like Jaxson Dart might pull a rookie preseason Russell Wilson, on Russell Wilson," one wrote.
"Trade russ rn," another said.
"Put Russ on the trade block," one commented.

Last week, after their victory against the Jets, coach Brian Daboll reiterated that Russell Wilson is their starting quarterback for 2025 as the team develops Jaxson Dart for the future.

"Russ is our starter and we're going to keep developing Jaxson," Daboll said as (per Mike Florio).
"Jaxson's just got to continue to work to get better, and we've got to help him get better. ... What we're trying to do is help Jaxson be the best quarterback he can be. Just like all the quarterbacks. Just like every player on the team."
Giants legend Eli Manning shares friendly warning with Jaxson Dart

Eli Manning spent his entire NFL career playing for the Giants, winning two Super Bowls in the process, so he knows the intricacies of the team and the city.

With Jaxson Dart viewed as a potential future franchise quarterback, Manning shared a friendly warning to the rookie ahead of his debut in the league.

"It's a great opportunity for him to sit, you know, to sit obviously and watch Russell Wilson and just how he prepares, how he goes through training camp, how he comes prepared every day for practice. Dart said on NFL on NBC. "But you also get into the season of just ... how the mediam you know, handles and treats the starting quarterback in New York, whether they're after a great win, after a tough loss.
"And just kind of sit, watch, learn, take that in, and so you can have a game plan when that opportunity comes. You know, the New York media, they come at your hard when things are going bad. It's easy to start pointing fingers, and then all of a sudden, you get friction in the locker room. You got to have those bold shoulders to take the blame when things go bad and then dish out the credit when things are good."
Despite being the backup, Jaxson Dart might get playing time after an impressive preseason finale. The Giants kick off Week 1 against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sept. 7.

