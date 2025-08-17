Jaxson Dart left stunned with Brian Daboll roping in Giants rookie for trick play by pulling Russell Wilson of the game

Jaxson Dart put up another impressive performance during the New York Giants' 31-12 victory over the New York Jets. Coach Brian Daboll had decided to use this opportunity to test the rookie and his development so far.In the second quarter, Daboll brought in Dart for a random play in place of Russell Wilson. This resulted in him throwing a 30-yard pass to Theo Johnson before making his exit once again.In the post-game press conference, the rookie quarterback had a candid reaction to Daboll's game plan.&quot;I was like, 'You serious?'&quot; Dart said.Dart also stated that this play helped him develop a mentality of always being prepared, even if he's on the sidelines.&quot;I was like, all right, I didn't know that I was going to go in for one play and then come back out,&quot; Dart said as per ESPN. &quot;So I think that's just (that) he's making up scenarios where you never know when your number's going to be called, and you got to be ready for that.&quot;He's done it in practices. So I think that that kind of taught me that I need to continue to warm up on the sideline. You just never know when things like that are going to happen.&quot;Jaxson Dart ended the game completing 14 of the 16 passes attempted. The rookie quarterback also tallied 137 yards and one TD passing, along with one rushing TD in the third quarter.Will Jaxson Dart replace Russell Wilson as Giants QB1 in 2025?The Giants also brought in veteran Russell Wilson this offseason. Since his acquisition, he has been dubbed the team's starting quarterback. However, fans question whether Brian Daboll would replace him with Jaxson Dart after his splendid performance in the past two preseason games.The Giants coach has since debunked these rumors.&quot;Russ is our starter. We're going to keep developing Jaxson,&quot; Daboll said.The Giants coach also stated that they 'got a plan' heading into the season for the rookie quarterback. Only time will tell how much playing time Jaxson Dart gets during the upcoming season. They are scheduled to take on the Commanders in a Week 1 showdown on September 7.