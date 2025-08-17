  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jaxson Dart left stunned with Brian Daboll roping in Giants rookie for trick play by pulling Russell Wilson of the game

Jaxson Dart left stunned with Brian Daboll roping in Giants rookie for trick play by pulling Russell Wilson of the game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 17, 2025 06:17 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart put up another impressive performance during the New York Giants' 31-12 victory over the New York Jets. Coach Brian Daboll had decided to use this opportunity to test the rookie and his development so far.

Ad

In the second quarter, Daboll brought in Dart for a random play in place of Russell Wilson. This resulted in him throwing a 30-yard pass to Theo Johnson before making his exit once again.

In the post-game press conference, the rookie quarterback had a candid reaction to Daboll's game plan.

"I was like, 'You serious?'" Dart said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dart also stated that this play helped him develop a mentality of always being prepared, even if he's on the sidelines.

"I was like, all right, I didn't know that I was going to go in for one play and then come back out," Dart said as per ESPN. "So I think that's just (that) he's making up scenarios where you never know when your number's going to be called, and you got to be ready for that.
Ad
"He's done it in practices. So I think that that kind of taught me that I need to continue to warm up on the sideline. You just never know when things like that are going to happen."

Jaxson Dart ended the game completing 14 of the 16 passes attempted. The rookie quarterback also tallied 137 yards and one TD passing, along with one rushing TD in the third quarter.

Ad

Will Jaxson Dart replace Russell Wilson as Giants QB1 in 2025?

The Giants also brought in veteran Russell Wilson this offseason. Since his acquisition, he has been dubbed the team's starting quarterback. However, fans question whether Brian Daboll would replace him with Jaxson Dart after his splendid performance in the past two preseason games.

The Giants coach has since debunked these rumors.

Ad
"Russ is our starter. We're going to keep developing Jaxson," Daboll said.

The Giants coach also stated that they 'got a plan' heading into the season for the rookie quarterback. Only time will tell how much playing time Jaxson Dart gets during the upcoming season. They are scheduled to take on the Commanders in a Week 1 showdown on September 7.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications