  • Jaxson Dart sends 4-word NSFW message as Abdul Carter celebrates Giants' 34-25 win vs. Bills in preseason clash

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 10, 2025 17:21 GMT
Jaxson Dart , Abdul Carter collage
Jaxson Dart , Abdul Carter collage (image credit: IMAGN)

New York Giants rookies Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter made their presence felt on the field on Saturday. They also kept the energy going online.

A day after New York’s 34-25 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills, Carter shared a carousel of game day photos on Instagram.

“BIG 51,” Carter wrote on Saturday.
The No. 3 pick's post drew responses, including a four-word comment from Dart.

“The mf1,” Dart wrote.
Jaxson Dart comments on Abdul Carter ig post (image credit: instagram/abdul1carter)
Jaxson Dart comments on Abdul Carter ig post (image credit: instagram/abdul1carter)

Carter, who shifted to outside linebacker in his final college season at Penn State, made the most of his limited snaps. Lining up in multiple spots, including edge and interior positions, he disrupted Buffalo’s offense when he was on the field.

His quick burst off the line and ability to get around blockers showed why the Giants used a high pick on him.

Dart, taken 25th out of Ole Miss, picked up where Russell Wilson left off. Early in the first quarter, he showed poise under pressure, directing multiple scoring drives and capping one with a 28-yard touchdown strike to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Dart also flashed mobility, tacking on 24 rushing yards, including a 19-yard scramble that extended a possession.

Giants GM Schoen impressed by Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter's debuts in Buffalo

NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

After the game, Giants general manager Joe Schoen lauded the way Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter handled their first NFL action. While he acknowledged there’s a long road ahead, he pointed to their composure as a sign that the stage wasn’t too big for them.

New York coach Brian Daboll gave several starters brief preseason runs. He also hinted that the team will continue mixing young talent with veterans over the next few weeks.

Schoen got candid about Russell Wilson's debut with the team.

"Being a pro and a vet that's been doing it for a long time, you can feel that at practice, you can feel that out there today," Schoen said on Friday, via the New York Times. "The ball just comes out quick. There aren't any defenses that he hasn't seen before."

The Giants have two exhibition games are left, including next weekend’s annual showdown with the New York Jets. The battle for the starting quarterback role between Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston is still alive.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.



