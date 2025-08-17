Brian Daboll ends Giants QB1 speculation after Jaxson Dart's phenomenal performance vs. Jets

Jaxson Dart made his second preseason appearance for the New York Giants during their 31-12 victory over the Jets on Saturday. Last week, he put up 154 yards and one TD passing against the Bills. The rookie continued this momentum against the Jets, completing 14 of the 16 attempted passes for 137 yards and one TD passing, along with one rushing TD.

Ad

Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked if Jaxson Dart had a chance to become the team's starting quarterback ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson. He said the veteran is locked in as their QB1 while focusing on developing Dart for the future.

"Russ is our starter. We're going to keep developing Jaxson," Daboll said as per a tweet by Underdog NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Underdog NFL @UnderdogNFL HC Daboll when asked if Jaxson Dart could take starting job from Russell Wilson: "Russ is our starter. We're going to keep developing Jaxson."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dart began his collegiate journey with the USC Trojans in 2021. A year later, he joined the Ole Miss Rebels and took over as their starting quarterback. During his three-season stint with the team, he put up 10,617 yards and 72 TDs passing. The Giants then acquired the rookie with the 25th overall pick in this year's draft.

After the game, NFL analyst Chase Daniel gave his assessment of Jaxson Dart. According to him, the rookie seems to fit in seamlessly in Brian Daboll's offense.

Ad

"Jaxson Dart clearly very comfortable in Brian Daboll's up tempo offense. I don't know how you can leave him on the bench for long at all," Daniel tweeted.

Chase Daniel @ChaseDaniel Jaxson Dart clearly very comfortable in Brian Daboll’s up tempo offense. I don’t know how you can leave him on the bench for long at all

Ad

NFL insider claims Brian Daboll is afraid Jaxson Dart might overthrow Russell Wilson for the QB1 spot

Before Saturday's matchup against the Jets, Daboll reiterated that Russell Wilson will proceed as the starting quarterback in 2025.

However, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Giants coach is afraid of the possibility of the rookie replacing the veteran as the QB1 favorite.

Ad

"I think if you're the Giants, you're Jaxson Dart," Garafolo said Monday on the Rich Eisen Show (Timestamp-2:00). "Nobody said this to me, but we're trying to to be able to come out and start a training camp day one at that first conference and make it clear, Russell Wilson is QB1."

"I think somewhere in the head he thought, he (Dart) is going to have a great preseason. He's going to have a great hand. We want to start the season as well, so let's make that clear now before anything happens."

Ad

The Giants kick off Week 1 with a game against the Commanders on September 7. It will be played at Northwest Stadium at 1:00 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.