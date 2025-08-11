  • home icon
  • "Red flag and pure stupidity" - NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart shopping for $10,000,000 penthouse after signing $17,000,000 Giants contract

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 11, 2025 01:38 GMT
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
Jaxson Dart is only entering his first year as a professional football player, and he already plans to spend most of his earnings. On Sunday, a video emerged of the New York Giants' first-round rookie quarterback searching for a $10-million penthouse:

That figure covers most of the $17-million contract that he signed back in May, and many fans immediately took umbrage at this seemingly unnecessary wastage:

"Bad way to invest your money. Buy a reasonable place or just rent," one rued.
"Bro needs to get a financial advisor asap," one urged.
"These clowns going to go broke so fast," another predicted.
"He might regret that," one warned.
"Yikes," another shuddered.

Dart is coming off leading the Giants to a 34-25 victory at the Buffalo Bills. He completed 12 of 19 attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown to Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the early second quarter.

During the post-game press conference, he praised the offensive line for enabling his performance:

"Big shout out to those big boys up front for keeping it clean."

Russell Wilson, Brian Daboll speak up on Jaxson Dart's performance vs Bills

Expectations for Jaxson Dart in the 2025 season are understandably low, as he will very probably spend most of it sitting behind Russell Wilson and studying the nuances of the game.

But based on his performance in the preseason opener, the franchise face potential is high. The former Super Bowl champion praised his rookie teammate for doing a "great job":

"I thought he made some great throws... Jaxson and I were joking because, like I was saying to him, 'I remember my first touchdown.' Like, it's such a great feeling."

Meanwhile, head coach Brian Daboll said he was not surprised at the dominance displayed:

"Just about what I thought he would do. Efficient, effective, aggressive, confident in the pocket. Some stuff we can work on, but he's doing good."

He added:

"He's a confident young player. He's improved since he's been here. Still have a long way to go, but I enjoy working with him. I like his demeanor on the sideline. He sees the game well... He's tough. I told you, good moxie. He's got toughness. He's got leadership."

Next for the Giants is the annual clash with the Jets. Kickoff is at 7 pm ET on WNBC.

