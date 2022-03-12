"He deserves a shot" - NFL insider believes Colin Kaepernick is worthy of another NFL opportunity

Colin Kaepernick is posting workout videos again, which means NFL fans and analysts alike are discussing whether he deserves another shot in the league. He hasn't played since his final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Many believe the owners colluded to boycott Kaepernick after he kneeled during the national anthem before games to protest against police brutality. The initial backlash to his kneeling has died down since 2016. Does that mean he deserves another shot? ESPN's Kimberley Martin discussed the idea and offered up an unfortunate truth:

"Part of me feels that he deserves a shot because Colin Kaepernick, let's be honest, he was robbed of that fair opportunity to try to make a roster five years ago. The fact that he hasn't played in so long is what gives me pause. And the same teams that didn't sign him all these years are bringing him in for workouts all these years. Now in 2022 are they going to be interested in taking a chance? Someone I think someone should, but I just feel like the window has closed because so much time has been missed on the field."

As Martin points out, it seems clear that the quarterback deserves another chance. However, him deserving a shot is different than him getting one.

Time is not on Colin Kaepernick's side

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

The NFL owners seem to have achieved their goal of keeping the quarterback out of the league long enough. Now, front offices may not want to add a signal-caller who has been out of the league since 2016. That is true even if he is in shape and has not taken a hit in so long.

Martin also brought up that Kaepernick has had workouts in the past and could not find a job. So what will change now after even more time has passed? He is also 34 years old, and teams know he would be divisive for any fanbase.

It makes sense from an objective viewpoint to give him another shot in the NFL. As Martin points out, his resume makes him more than deserving of one. But there may be too many intangibles working against him in his quest for a return to the league.

