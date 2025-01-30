"He did it for Dre": 49ers fans react as Fred Warner reportedly accepts reworked deal on $95M contract

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is a team player. According to a report from JPAFootball on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, the 49ers and Warner are working to restructure the linebacker's deal in order to help the team free up over $12 million in cap space.

The deal should help San Francisco make some much-needed moves in the offseason, including re-signing linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Fans soon took to X to react to the news, with most predicting that the move means Greenlaw will be staying in SF.

"This just means Dre Greenlaw is staying in the Bay!" wrote another.

Meanwhile, others praised Fred Warner as well as the 49ers organization, with a couple of fans sounding optimistic about the offseason.

"He’s a beast for sure," one fan wrote.

"This is what elite NFL organizations like the 49ers do - get ready for the next few years :) #FTTB," a fan wrote.

"First of many 49ers off-season moves. 2024 Bills type offseason," said another.

After Fred Warner restructuring, 49ers look to re-sign Dre Greenlaw

Fred Warner has been with the 49ers since 2018, when he was drafted in the third round by the organization. Since, Warner has been a staple in the 49ers defense, proving himself a true leader of the defensive unit and helping San Francisco make four playoff runs since joining the team, including a Super Bowl appearance.

Unfortunately, the 49ers' season in 2024 was not as successful as years past. The team failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season after ending the year with a record of 6-11. The team was plagued with injuries to key players, which included Dre Greenlaw, a key part of the defensive unit.

Many believe the move to restructure Fred Warner's deal is part of an effort to get Greenlaw re-signed so as to not lose him in free agency. Greenlaw has also been a massive piece of San Francisco's successful linebacker corps the past several seasons. He joined the team just after Warner in 2019 when he was drafted in the fifth round.

Since then, Greenlaw has been one of the team's leading tacklers side-by-side with Warner. Unfortunately, he was shut down for most of the 2024 season after recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs back in 2024.

Greenlaw should have all offseason to get fully healthy before getting back on the gridiron next season. The team reportedly wants to keep Greenlaw, most likely on a one-year deal coming off his Achilles injury.

It remains to be seen if the 49ers will decide to pull the trigger on bringing Greenlaw back with his injury concerns. Or if the team is simply making cap room to go after other available free agents once the 2024 season officially comes to a close.

