"Steelers got him doing pregame darkness retreat": NFL fans troll Arron Rodgers going "incognito mode" with outfit for Week 3 clash vs. Patriots

By Nishant
Modified Sep 21, 2025 17:06 GMT
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (image credit: IMAGN)

Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback aims to bounce back as he and the team visit the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Rodgers arrived at Gillette Stadium wearing a black hoodie and carrying a duffel bag, avoiding any attention. Eagles insider Brooke Pryor shared a clip of the veteran's outfit.

"Aaron Rodgers went incognito mode this morning at Gillette Stadium," Pryor tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their reactions to Rodgers' look.

"He embarrassed to be a player, I am embarrassed to be a fan the last decade or so!" a fan wrote.
"Looks like he's walking in for a championship boxing match," another fan wrote.
"He’s not messing around today. You can tell," one fan said.

More fans joined in to take a dig at Pittsburgh.

"The defense will go incognito DURING the game," a fan commented.
"wait to see how they dress After getting pummeled," another fan commented.
One fan joked about Rodgers' decision to join the Steelers.

"Maybe rethinking how he let Tomlin talk him into this…? 🤣🤣," the fan tweeted.

Rodgers agreed to play for Pittsburgh in June after keeping the franchsie on hold for over two months. He inked a one-year $13.65 million contract. This is his 21st season in the league and could his last.

The four-time NFL MVP played for the Green Bay Packers for 18 years before moving to the New York Jets in 2023. He was released by the Jets at the end of the 2024 season.

How has Aaron Rodgers performed this season?

Aaron Rodgers debuted for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7 against his former team, the New York Jets. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-32 win.

The former Super Bowl champion threw 18 completions of 33 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 31-17 loss to Seattle. Rodgers has been sacked seven times in two games, and the offensive line has been a concern for Pittsburgh fans.

Mike Tomlin's team hopes to return to its winning ways at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The franchise showed its faith in Rodgers by not drafting a quarterback in April until the sixth round. It would be interesting to see if the gamble pays off.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

