  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “He has no more excuses for hiring Matt Eberflus”: NFL fans react as Jerry Jones ditches media after Cowboys' 30-27 loss to Panthers

“He has no more excuses for hiring Matt Eberflus”: NFL fans react as Jerry Jones ditches media after Cowboys' 30-27 loss to Panthers

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 12, 2025 21:08 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones did not speak to the media today following the Dallas Cowboys' disappointing 30-27 defeat to the Carolina Panthers.

Ad

Dallas, despite playing relatively well on offense, continued their defensive woes this week by giving up 30 points to Carolina. As a result, they are now 2-3-1 on the year. After it was announced on X by Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. that Jones would not be speaking to the media today, fans took the opportunity to lay into the longtime franchise owner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out some of the best reactions to the news here.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
"Someone is getting fired, Jerry loves to talk," a fan said.

The reactions didn't stop there. Check out more of the best responses below.

"I wouldn’t talk either after a former player single handily won the game for Carolina. A guy he could’ve easily brought back, but decided to grab two beat up vets instead," another fan said.
Ad
"Shit real. Jerry never misses an opportunity to spit out a classic word salad," one fan said.
"Oh hell nah.. he can’t just escape this foolishness he asked for this mess come speak to the media JERRY," another fan responded.

Dallas Cowboys can't overcome defensive struggles as 2025 rolls on

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Dallas has given up 30 points or more to four of their six opponents this season thus far. While their offense has managed to keep them in games, establishing themselves as arguably the best in the league this year, it hasn't been enough to put up consistent victories.

Ad

The defensive struggles also come after Jerry Jones decided to trade away star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Dealing Parsons away was a controversial decision amongst Cowboys fans, who were essentially split on the move that returned two first-round draft picks and Kenny Clark to plug the middle of the defensive line.

Now, Dallas finds itself in a situation where they could soon struggle to keep pace with division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. If the Cowboys fail to get their defensive unit in order as the second half of the season looms, they could again miss out on postseason action.

Dallas and their defense will attempt to rally in its first divisional tilt against the Washington Commanders at home next weekend in what will be a true test for both clubs.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications