"He feels like a Mike Tomlin guy" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders being scheduled to meet with Steelers

As the 2025 NFL draft is a few weeks away, Shedeur Sanders remains the most intriguing name over the speculation of where he will land. Sanders has shown the ability to throw an accurate football and excel, but there is a large range for his draft stock.

Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Colorado quarterback has a scheduled visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the 21st pick.

X users explained why they like the Pittsburgh Steelers landing Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft.

"I actually think Shedeur Sanders with Pittsburgh wouldn't be as bad as people think. I think he could be a fit," one person commented.

"Would be surprised if he drops that low and if he does, would be a great addition for them," another person posted under Jordan Schultz's report.

People discussed the potential union of Sanders and Mike Tomlin.

"If Shedeur ends up on the Steelers with dk (Metcalf) and (George) Pickens along with Mike tomlin you haters are really going to be mad at how good he is in the nfl lol," one person replied.

"shedeur woud be a big win for the Steelers!" another fan exclaimed on Twitter.

Shedeur Sanders finished eighth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He completed 353 of 477 (74.0%) of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Mel Kiper Jr. has different landing spot for Shedeur Sanders

There are a few different landing spots that Shedeur Sanders can wind up beginning his career as different draft analysts have different teams. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Sanders landing in the top 10 with the New Orleans Saints in his latest mock draft.

"If Sanders doesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 ... and he could slide. I could see a team trading up for him-maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks-but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot." h/t Sports Illustrated

New Orleans already has Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler under contract, but this could be a look into the future with first-year Saints coach Kellen Moore's first draft class signaling the future of the franchise.

