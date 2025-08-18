"He was genuinely awful last year": NFL fans react as Dolphins link up with 4x Pro Bowler Matthew Judon

Four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon is reportedly set for a visit to the Miami Dolphins. The former Ravens and Patriots linebacker featured for the Atlanta Falcons last season. The free agent said he could return to the NFL in May, indicating that he was considering his options.

Ad

His visit to the Dolphins is off the back of injury concerns to Chop Robinson. Robinson was helped off the field during practice on Wednesday, although he assured fans he was fine in an Instagram post.

“I’m good yall nothing serious,” Robinson wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans shared their reactions to Judon’s scheduled visit to Miami.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“He was genuinely awful last year,” one fan tweeted.

JWAC @JwacReactions @Schultz_Report He was genuinely awful last year

Ad

Trending

“This is very interesting. Another pass rusher to join Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson? Does this suggest a new injury concern? Is it simply heading because those guys have a troubling injury history? Or is it just strengthening a strength?” a fan wrote.

“Judon playing in Miami would be dope cause I would be able to see him play sometimes. But still rather him go back to Baltimore!” another fan tweeted.

Ad

“Judon could be a savvy addition,” one fan commented.

“Another sack threat incoming,” a fan said.

“The Dolphins are a retirement home for NFL players,” another fan commented.

Matthew Judon’s NFL records

Matthew Judon recorded 5.5 sacks with the Atlanta Falcons last season, bringing his NFL total to 72.0. He also has 174 quarterback hits and 410 tackles in 131 games, including 97 starts.

Ad

Judon has played for three teams, first with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the fifth round in 2016. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2021, spending the next three seasons with them before getting traded to the Falcons in 2024.

Aside from Chop Robinson, the Dolphins also have Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, making up one of the most talented edge rooms in the league. Robinson joined the franchise via the draft in 2024, recording six sacks in his rookie campaign. Chubb, who missed last season with an ACL rupture, had 11 sacks in 2023, while Phillips has 23 sacks in 46 NFL games.

Judon can be a dependable backup to this room, giving him another opportunity to shine in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension