“He about to get humbled” - Lions fans take issue with Ben Johnson after Bears HC takes subtle dig at Jared Goff

New Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has only been at his new job for a month, and he has already upset fans of his former team. Detroit Lions fans were not happy with Johnson’s comments at the NFL scouting combine.

Johnson was hyping up his quarterback Caleb Williams and how it is exciting to have a quarterback that can play off-schedule.

“Out of structure, the off scheduled, the creation, that’s what stands out the most because that’s really the way that this league’s going right now it seems like," Johnson said. "The pass rush is coming down, and to have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that's what gets me going a little bit. I get excited thinking about that.

“Because I haven't really been around that since I've been in the league. But I've been on the other side and I've experienced it. And it's demoralizing when you're on the other side and you're watching that happen to your defense.”

Lions fans took offense to this part of his comments, interpreting it as a shot at their quarterback Jared Goff.

One Lions fan commented: “It will soon become very clear to everyone that Goff made Ben Johnson. SMH.”

Another fan added: “The way he handled his departure lacked class to start with. His comments in his HC pressers had him also taking shots at the Lions. It’s no surprise he continues. At this point, it’s not just misinterpretations. He’s got a pattern of doing this, and maybe we’re truly seeing who he really was the entire time.”

Media outlet The Detroit Times jumped in on the conversation

“I really hope we embarrass the Bears next season.”

Some fans are ready to teach Johnson a lesson when the two sides meet.

One fan commented: "He about to get humbled next szn."

“Ya he sure running his mouth, wait at list until you coach one game!!” one Lions fan added.

Some Lions fans brought receipts.

This fan shared a graph mapping quarterback sack avoidance and charted accuracy. Caleb Williams ranked dead last in this metric.

This fan showed a QB accuracy chart that had Jared Goff ranked first.

Ben Johnson set to face his former team two times per season

Staying within the NFC means that Ben Johnson and the Bears will go up against his former team the Detroit Lions twice per season. The Bears have the advantage in the all-time series, with 105 victories, 80 losses and five draws.

However, the Lions have turned it around in the past decade. They have won 11 of the past 20 outings since 2015.

