  • “He gets on me”: Caleb Williams makes feeling known on Ben Johnson’s tough love approach

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 22, 2025 22:16 GMT
Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty
Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson are unquestionably one of the most intriguing QB, HC duos in all of football heading into the 2025 season. After being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams struggled in what was a brutal season for the Bears organization. On the other hand, Johnson was one of the top head coach options this coaching cycle and moved to Chicago from the division rival Detroit Lions.

On Tuesday, Williams discussed in a media availability what he has been doing to help create a strong bond with his new head coach. The clip was posted on the social media platform X by the Chicago Sports profile 'Marquee Sports Network'.

"We've only been together a couple months... Over the summer, I would call him [Ben Johnson], check up on him, check up on his family. Just kinda talk. Cause that's important to be able to build this bond and relationship."
Williams then made clear that Johnson has been taking a tough love approach to coaching, something that he really appreciates and enjoys.

"It’s been growing, it’s been awesome. We're having fun. He gets on me and it’s greatly appreciated that he does." Williams said.
What will be the Chicago Bears win loss record in 2025?

Elsewhere on the Bears offense, the unit has RB D'Andre Swift, WR DJ Moore, WR Rome Odunze, rookie WR Luther Burden III, TE Cole Kmet, and rookie TE Colston Loveland. Although the team averaged only 18.2 points per game (No. 28 in the NFL), there is an expectation that Johnson can get the best out of the playmakers on the roster, something he did in Detroit.

Johnson was able to get the best out of QB Jared Goff, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RB David Montgomery, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams, and TE Sam LaPorta in Detroit. Although it is still unclear whether he can have the same impact in Chicago with the Bears, Team Rankings currently projects the Bears to finish with a win loss record of approximately 8-9.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
