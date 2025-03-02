"He gets too nervous" - Shedeur Sanders trolls Deion Sanders on fearing to catch balls from Colorado star

NFL legend Deion Sanders and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders not only share a coach-student relationship on the field but a deep and friendly father-son bond off the field. The duo has often had friendly banter while trolling each other.

During Shedeur Sanders' Friday appearance on "Pro Football Talk" on NBC, Chris Simms said that Coach Prime could throw a ball well. In response, the 23-year-old claimed Deion gets nervous nowadays catching balls from the QB:

“Not anymore. Dad won't catch my footballs anymore. He gets too nervous sometimes. Or he puts on gloves. He has baseball gloves at home right now.” [01:55]

Coach Prime played cornerback for 14 seasons with multiple teams and secured two Super Bowl rings in consecutive seasons. However, his alleged avoidance of catching balls from his QB son speaks to his extended time away from playing professionally.

Shedeur also briefly summarized his situation coming up as an NFL prospect.

“And that's why I'm able to relate to a lot of the youth and young quarterbacks is because I didn't grow up being able to throw the football as well as I can now. Yeah, it took years of work. So, that's all I know, is the work to get the result.”

Deion Sanders defends Shedeur Sanders over skipping throwing drill at NFL Combine

Despite the playful nature of the father-son duo, they are very close to each other. Recently, a fan attacked Shedeur for skipping a throwing drill at the NFL Combine. However, Prime Time responded.

“God is so good to me and All my kids. I pray u feel this same feeling that I'm experiencing with your kids. Praying for u my man. God bless u.”

Shedeur’s decision to skip throwing isn’t rare, as the top three quarterbacks of the last draft, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, opted out of the NFL Combine. But Shedeur was present at this year’s Combine, which finished on Feb. 28.

Shedeur Sanders has received a grade of 6.30, ‘will eventually be a plus-starter’ but believes that he’s the best quarterback of the lot.

