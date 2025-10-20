"He should give CMC a cut": NFL fans react to Mac Jones earning $400,000,000 in bonus as Brock Purdy sits out with injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones continues to get wins under his belt in the absence of franchise star Brock Purdy. Jones had his fourth win as the San Francisco quarterback after Sunday's 20-10 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
Jones is 4-1 in his five starts for his new franchise and with fourth win, he is set to earn a $400,000 incentive, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. He will reportedly earn a $100K bonus for every win henceforth.
NFL fans reacted to Jones' lucrative bonus.
"He should give CMC a cut…"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Should give some of that to rob saleh and cmc lol."
"I know Mac is signed with the 49ers through next season, but this symbiotic relationship with Kyle Shanahan has to bode well for Mac's future employment somewhere, right?"
"No reports of this prior to the game. How much is Vegas padding those pockets lol."
"MackorkleJones is worth every penny and much more! I was excited to see him signed as a backup, but never in my wildest did I expect this level of production from him."
Jones has passed for 1,404 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in his five starts in Purdy's absence, who is recovering from a turf toe injury. Purdy sustained the injury in the Week 1 clash against the Seattle Seahawks but returned in Week 4.
However, the franchise quarterback reaggrevated his tie injury and has been out of action since. According to the Athletic's Dianna Russini, Purdy is expected to be back for the 49ers' Week 8 clash against the Houston Texans.
Brock Purdy provides concerning injury update amid Mac Jones' resurgence
While the earlier reports suggested that Brock Purdy could be back in Week 8, the 49ers quarterback has no set timeline for his return, per NBC reporter Melissa Stark.
"Brock told me that any movement in the wrong direction could set him back,” Stark said. “He said he is truly day-to-day. There is no timeline for his return. He called this injury, ‘So annoying,’ saying he’s never dealt with something that lingers this long.”
With the latest update from Purdy, Mac Jones is likely to make his sixth start of the season against the Texans on Sunday.
49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.