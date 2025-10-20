"He should give CMC a cut": NFL fans react to Mac Jones earning $400,000,000 in bonus as Brock Purdy sits out with injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones continues to get wins under his belt in the absence of franchise star Brock Purdy. Jones had his fourth win as the San Francisco quarterback after Sunday's 20-10 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ad

Jones is 4-1 in his five starts for his new franchise and with fourth win, he is set to earn a $400,000 incentive, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. He will reportedly earn a $100K bonus for every win henceforth.

NFL fans reacted to Jones' lucrative bonus.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He should give CMC a cut…"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

StarzzAllnight @SAllnight94965 He should give CMC a cut…

Ad

Trending

"Should give some of that to rob saleh and cmc lol."

IH @IHNYC3 Should give some of that to rob saleh and cmc lol

Ad

"I know Mac is signed with the 49ers through next season, but this symbiotic relationship with Kyle Shanahan has to bode well for Mac's future employment somewhere, right?"

Ken McManus @kokoken53 I know Mac is signed with the 49ers through next season, but this symbiotic relationship with Kyle Shanahan has to bode well for Mac's future employment somewhere, right?

Ad

"No reports of this prior to the game. How much is Vegas padding those pockets lol."

BengalsJ @Bengals_J No reports of this prior to the game. How much is Vegas padding those pockets lol

Ad

"MackorkleJones is worth every penny and much more! I was excited to see him signed as a backup, but never in my wildest did I expect this level of production from him."

AZ9er @AZ9erholic MackorkleJones is worth every penny and much more! I was excited to see him signed as a backup, but never in my wildest did I expect this level of production from him.

Ad

Jones has passed for 1,404 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in his five starts in Purdy's absence, who is recovering from a turf toe injury. Purdy sustained the injury in the Week 1 clash against the Seattle Seahawks but returned in Week 4.

However, the franchise quarterback reaggrevated his tie injury and has been out of action since. According to the Athletic's Dianna Russini, Purdy is expected to be back for the 49ers' Week 8 clash against the Houston Texans.

Ad

Brock Purdy provides concerning injury update amid Mac Jones' resurgence

While the earlier reports suggested that Brock Purdy could be back in Week 8, the 49ers quarterback has no set timeline for his return, per NBC reporter Melissa Stark.

"Brock told me that any movement in the wrong direction could set him back,” Stark said. “He said he is truly day-to-day. There is no timeline for his return. He called this injury, ‘So annoying,’ saying he’s never dealt with something that lingers this long.”

With the latest update from Purdy, Mac Jones is likely to make his sixth start of the season against the Texans on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.