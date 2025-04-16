"He should go undrafted for this atrocity" - NFL fans rip Cam Ward for naming Treylon Burks in his top 4 WRs list

Cam Ward is the projected No.1 overall pick in this year's draft. He's expected to go to the Tennessee Titans first overall, ahead of other top prospects like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter, to name a few. He played for the Miami Hurricanes last season and helped them to a 10-3 campaign.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a clip from Cam Ward's Fortnite stream on Twitch, where the 2024 Consensus All-American quarterback revealed his Mount Rushmore of wide receivers in the NFL.

The most unexpected name in Ward's top four was Titans WR Treylon Burks, which led to the rumor mill churning that the quarterback might have hinted at his draft day outcome on April 24 in Green Bay.

"Cam Ward's top 4 NFL WRs: 1) Calvin Riley 2) Ja'Marr Chase 3) Justin Jefferson 4) Treylon Burks... Sure sounds like someone who knows he's about to be a Tennessee Titans," Meirov wrote.

However, fans were not amused with Ward naming Treylon Burks as one of his favorite wide receivers and ripped the Miami quarterback.

"He should go undrafted for this atrocity," one commented.

"Why would he leak it tho, I'd be mad if I were the Titans," another said.

"Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks in a top 4 WR rankings automatically means you don't know ball," one wrote.

"Had the audacity to say 'TREYLON BURKS' with his chest out," another said.

"Burks?? Brah lmfaoo," one commented.

Treylon Burks hasn't had the best of performances in the league with the Titans, being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, his performances as a first-round pick have been underwhelming. Burks has suffered injuries in every season and recorded only 665 receiving yards and one receiving TD.

Thus, for Cam Ward to name Burks as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL might be a massive giveaway about his potential draft destination.

Anonymous NFL coach names Tyler Shough a better quarterback prospect than Cam Ward

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough had an impressive performance at the Combine. Since then, his draft stock has skyrocketed because of the lack of talent in this year's class. Shough is now considered as one of the best QB prospects alongside Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

However, according to NFL insider Diana Russini, an unnamed NFL coach believes Shough is better than projected first overall prospect Cam Ward. On her Scoop City podcast, Russini discussed how Tyler Shough has become a hot topic of conversation.

"Tyler Shough is a player in this draft whose stock is rising," Russini said. "A week out from the draft, he is a name that I am hearing in league circles way more than just three weeks ago. In terms of a QB on the board, he could be taken in the first round.

"I had a current NFL head coach tell me that he thinks Tyler Shough is the best quarterback in this class. When I asked him if he was a better quarterback than Cam Ward, he said Yes." (TS-12:30 onwards)

Shough could be an interesting prospect to watch out for during the draft this month. However, desite the surge in his draft stock, his chances of getting drafted first overall are slim.

