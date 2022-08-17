"He held the gun to my temple" - Herschel Walker's ex-wife exposes dark side of former NFL star

Herschel Walker is best known for being a two-time Pro Bowl NFL running back. He played for several years with the Dallas Cowboys before bouncing around and retiring in 1997. The former Heisman-winning running back from the University of Georgia has since entered politics.

He is running for Senator in Georgia. He's a member of the Republican party and has as many detractors as he does supporters. Some of those detractors come from his own party.

The Republican Accountability PAC was formed in 2020 when former President Donald Trump was running for re-election. Many Republicans did not want to see him win again nor see his style of politics win. They've since gone up against a number of Trump-esque politicians and tried to dissuade their party from supporting them. Their latest target? Senate candidate Walker.

In a damning ad that has been put out amidst primaries and other parts of the election process, his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman tells people who her ex-husband really is:

“His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives … I got into a few choking things with him … The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out."

The advertisement and the campaign seems to be working, as the latest polls from FiveThirtyEight have the former running back losing to incumbent Rafael Warnock. It is only a slim lead, though.

Herschel Walker's NFL career

Herschel Walker Cowboys

A Heisman winning running back in college is often poised for an elite NFL career. One might expect great things like All-Pro team appearances, Super Bowl wins and perhaps even an MVP award or finish.

That's not what Herschel Walker got, though. He didn't win any major awards or a Super Bowl. But that shouldn't distract from the fact that the running back did have a solid career. He amassed over 8,000 rushing yards in his 13-year career and scored 61 touchdowns. He even recorded nearly 5,000 receiving yards.

His best NFL season came in 1986 when the former Georgia product rushed for 1,514 yards and five touchdowns. He added 505 yards and two touchdowns through the air en route to his second consecutive Pro Bowl season.

He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, a huge trade that in the end helped the Dallas Cowboys build a dynasty of Super Bowl winners. Following a three-year spell with the Vikings, he signed for the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent three years with the Eagles before joining the New York Giants, where he was mainly a kick returner.

Walker spent a season in New York before rejoining the Cowboys, where he was a kick-returner and third-down back for two campaigns. He retired at the end of the 1997 season.

The former Cowboy never made quite the impact many believed he would, but he still had a strong career that lasted longer than many running backs do.

