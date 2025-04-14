"He is Golf ROYALTY" - RG III hails Rory McIlroy on sealing career grand slam with Masters 2025 victory

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, better known as RG III, praised Rory McIlroy for winning the Masters 2025. The Northern Irish golfer recently seized his fifth major title at the Augusta National and became the sixth golfer in the history of the sport to have completed the career grand slam, winning all four men's golf majors in their career.

Rory McIlroy defeated English golfer Justin Rose on Sunday, to seize the Masters' prestigious green jacket. After McIlroy's win, RG III took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a video of McIlroy receiving his green jacket from last year's Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.

Along with the clip, the former NFL quarterback penned a down message lauding praise for the Holywood-born golfer:

"6 people in the HISTORY OF GOLF have achieved the Career Grand Slam. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Rory McIlroy. Rory McIlroy is Golf ROYALTY 🫡"

RG III has been enjoying his time post-retirement as an analyst. He covered the NFL for ESPN, and in September 2023, he even launched his own podcast, "RG3 and The Ones".

RG III shares an emotional message as Rory McIlroy wins the Masters

RG III seemingly has spent his weekend watching the golf major, The Masters. In addition to his X post, he took to his Instagram account as well to share more posts, congratulating Rory McIlroy on his marvelous victory.

On Sunday, RG III shared a picture of McIlroy, in which he is sitting on a golf course celebrating his win at the Masters. Along with the picture, RG III also had an emotional caption for the star golfer.

"Rory McIlroy winning the Masters after a rough day shows resilience. To pull out that win after all the adversity of the day, was sensational TV and the definition of turning a choke into a coat. You EARNED that Green Jacket Rory. All the haters can choke on that," he wrote.

Still from Robert Griffin III's Instagram story/@rgiii

Along with that, in another Instagram story, RG III posted a picture of McIlroy, with the caption:

"A picture worth a thousand words #TheMasters"

Still from Robert Griffin III's Instagram story/@rgiii

RG III is pretty active on Instagram and often shares posts on the platform. He has around 759K followers on the platform.

