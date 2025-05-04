“He got CMCed”: Cam Newton makes feelings known on Ashton Jeanty being 'robbed' of Heisman by Travis Hunter

Cam Newton may be retired from playing football, but he still likes to give bold opinions about the sport. And he has a very conspiratorial one about the criteria for college football's most prestigious prize.
This week, a clip reemerged of the former Carolina Panthers quarterback claiming that Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has been snubbed out of the 2024 Heisman in favor of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter for one reason - he was playing for a less famous program (Boise State vs. Colorado):
"If Ashton Jeanty had those same stats (2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns) at the University of Georgia, it's not even close. Ashton Jeanty got CMC'ed."
Christian McCaffrey broke out in 2015 after surpassing Barry Sanders for most all-purpose yards in a single season. However, since he was playing for the usually unheralded Stanford, he was snubbed for the Heisman in favor of Alabama's Derrick Henry.
Cam Newton urges Shedeur Sanders to "lead with work not clout" after draft slide
Speaking of 4th-and-1" and the draft, the latest episode saw Cam Newton share his bigges takes from the event. In a segment that was not part of the main show, he " this advice for Shedeur Sanders after the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback's notorious slide into the fifth round:
"Lead with work, not clout. I think he took on the persona of a DB [defensive back], not a QB. As a DB, you're able to do certain things. You can speak loud and be rambunctious and have that bravado. As a quarterback, reminder, you are the CEO of that franchise."
He described the so-called "super six" that every quarterback must "pander to":
- Owners
- The eneral manager
- The head coach
- The position (QB) coach
- Teammates
- The fanbase
Newton expressed confidence that having to justify his worth and position in a crowded room was "the best situation" for Sanders:
"Does he have the capabilities to do it? Absolutely. And if I'm in his camp, I'm telling him 'Bro, lets get to work. Let's control what we can control now.' I do see Shedeur starting for the Cleveland Browns at some point this year."
Among the other quarterbacks on the Browns' roster is fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who went off the board two rounds before Sanders.
