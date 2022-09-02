"He got like 59 second chances", "How's this dude still collecting cheques" - Josh Gordon signing with the Titans in latest comeback attempt leaves NFL fans unimpressed 

Josh Gordon is one of the most controversial figures in the NFL for all of his issues off the field. He has been suspended six times for violating the league's policy on substance abuse, but he still remains in the NFL as a wide receiver.

Gordon entered the league 10 years ago, but has only appeared in seven seasons due to his long list of suspensions. He most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021-22 NFL season in a minimal role, recording just five receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown across 12 games.

Despite failing to produce last year, Josh Gordon initially remained on the Chiefs roster for the 2022 offseason. He participated in training camp and preseason games, but failed to survive their final roster cuts ahead of the regular season. While it appeared the Chiefs may have finally been his last chance, he will get yet another one.

Josh Gordon has officially signed with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season, joining his fifth team in as many years. NFL fans on social media were left in disbelief as Gordon continues to get a seemingly unlimited number of chances. Here are some of the top comments on Twitter about the situation.

David @RosscoRamsay @ESPNNFL @AdamSchefter This guy been on a comeback for a damn decade @ESPNNFL @AdamSchefter This guy been on a comeback for a damn decade

Jèfe @Stilloutcheaaa @AdamSchefter @zachiller @LAASportsEnt nobody in the world , not even Tim Tebow got more chances in life than Josh Gordon lol @AdamSchefter @zachiller @LAASportsEnt nobody in the world , not even Tim Tebow got more chances in life than Josh Gordon lol

Josh Gordon's promising young NFL career went to waste

Josh Gordon began his career with the Cleveland Browns when he was selected in the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft. He showed incredible potential during his rookie season, recording 50 receptions for 805 yards and five touchdowns in just 13 games.

Gordon took his game to the next level during the 2013-14 NFL season, becoming one of the best wide receivers in the league. He led the entire NFL with 1,646 receiving yards while being selected as a first-team All-Pro. He was projected to be a superstar for many years to come, but things went downhill the following year.

Gordon was suspended for 11 games during the 2014-15 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He continued to fail multiple drug tests while trying to be reinstated and missed the entire 2015-16 and 2016-17 NFL seasons for violations. He was eventually reinstated late in the 2017-18 season and played during the 2018-19 season until he stepped away due to a relapse.

He was suspended again in 2019 for another violation of the substance abuse policy and missed the entire 2020-21 season for failing to meet the terms of his reinstatement.

In all, he has played for five different teams and has been suspended six times, while missing three full seasons and four partial seasons. He has blown many chances to succeed in the NFL, but will get one more with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

