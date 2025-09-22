"He got major anger issues," "Embarrassing": Travis Kelce torched by fans for crashing into Andy Reid during heated exchange during Chiefs vs. Giants

Fans are not happy with Travis Kelce's sideline behavior during their Week 3 showdown against the New York Giants. In a video shared on social media, we see the veteran tight end get into a heated altercation with head coach Andy Reid. At one point during the argument, they also physically bumped into each other.Fans criticized Travis Kelce and called him out for his behavior with Andy Reid.Thats Textbook Sports @Textbook_SportsLINKKelce got major anger issues.ryan @Sam496168611297LINKTravis kelce is such a crybabyBelli Krown @_ItsKelliLINKTravis Kelce, retire. It embarrassing seeing you argue with your coach. No player should be doing that𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 @JAYDENDANlELSLINKKelce legitimately has anger problemsJo @jgash04LINKTravis Kelce gotta retire after this season. It’s getting uglyProfessional Burner @cereal_killerz9LINK@HaterReport_ Most unlikable player of all time.Kelce has been a part of the Chiefs since being drafted in 2013. He has established himself as a key player on the team and has so far won three Super Bowls in the past 12 seasons. The tight end has played in 177 total games and has recorded 12,259 yards and 78 TDs receiving.However, Kelce struggled to be efficient on the field last season. He tallied just 823 yards and three touchdowns receiving while the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. This raised questions about the tight end's future in the league. However, in the end, he decided to return for the final year of the two-year contract he had signed in April 2024.So far this season, Travis Kelce has once again been struggling to find any value on offense. In two games, he has recorded just 108 yards and one touchdown receiving.Last week against the Eagles, he dropped a critical pass in the fourth quarter of the game that could have been the Chiefs' only chance of winning the game. This has raised more questions and doubts about the deterioration of his skills on the field.Chiefs HC Andy Reid addresses his heated moment with Travis Kelce during Week 3 showdown against the GiantsAt halftime, the Chiefs coach stepped forward for a quick interview with NBC reporter Melissa Stark. When questioned about his key players expressing their frustrations on the field, Reid gave a straightforward answer.&quot;And we see a lot of frustration and emotion from your key players, star players on the sideline. What's your message to the team?&quot; Stark asked.&quot;That's okay. We need some juice. So that's good,&quot; Reid replied.At halftime, the Chiefs have secured a 6-9 lead against the Giants. Before the final whistle, placekicker Harrison Butker scored three field goals, including a 28-yard field goal to give his team a three-point lead in the second quarter.Can Reid's team secure their first victory of the season at MetLife Stadium?