"He gotta gain weight" - NFL fans react to Tez Johnson's first look in Bucs' #83 jersey

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Tez Johnson with the No. 235 pick in this year's NFL draft. The wideout was the team's last pick in the seventh round.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers shared pictures of Johnson in his No. 83 jersey on Instagram. Some reacted to the player's first look in the Tampa Bay uniform.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bruh gotta gain weight. I wish him the best of luck in trying to make the team," one wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

"Lmao they need to get homes a smaller jersey. Let’s go bro!" another added.

"We all know that ain the drip he wearin in season we know how tez be stepping😎 "a third commented.

Some urged Johnson to live up to the hype of the No. 83 Buccaneers jersey, which was previously donned by Joe Jurevicius and the late Vincent Jackson.

"Make Vincent Jackson proud ! Rip 🙏🏾" one added.

"That # holds magic!!!! Joe jurevicius and Vincent Jackson! LFG!!!" a fan wrote.

"Real ones know Joe J and VJax wore 83 with pride, go rep that 83 Tez make it memorable 🤟🏽" a user added.

Image via buccaneers Instagram

Johnson began his collegiate career at Troy in 2020. He played three seasons with the Trojans before transferring to Oregon in 2023.

Johnson played two years with the Ducks, and earned a Second-team All-Big Ten selection in his final collegiate season.

Tez Johnson will serve as another offensive weapon for QB Baker Mayfield at Tampa Bay next season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson - Source: Getty

Tez Johnson was the second wideout that the Buccaneers drafted in 2025, behind Emeka Egbuka, who was taken in Round 1.

Johnson will add a different type of dynamism to Tampa Bay's offense next season. He will serve as another weapon for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Buccaneers already had the likes of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard in their wide receivers' corps. With rookies Egbuka and Johnson, Tampa Bay boasts an excellent group of receivers who can make a big difference in the team's offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.