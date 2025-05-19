"He gotta gain weight" - NFL fans react to Tez Johnson's first look in Bucs' #83 jersey

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Tez Johnson with the No. 235 pick in this year's NFL draft. The wideout was the team's last pick in the seventh round.
On Sunday, the Buccaneers shared pictures of Johnson in his No. 83 jersey on Instagram. Some reacted to the player's first look in the Tampa Bay uniform.
"Bruh gotta gain weight. I wish him the best of luck in trying to make the team," one wrote.
"Lmao they need to get homes a smaller jersey. Let’s go bro!" another added.
"We all know that ain the drip he wearin in season we know how tez be stepping😎 "a third commented.
Some urged Johnson to live up to the hype of the No. 83 Buccaneers jersey, which was previously donned by Joe Jurevicius and the late Vincent Jackson.
"Make Vincent Jackson proud ! Rip 🙏🏾" one added.
"That # holds magic!!!! Joe jurevicius and Vincent Jackson! LFG!!!" a fan wrote.
"Real ones know Joe J and VJax wore 83 with pride, go rep that 83 Tez make it memorable 🤟🏽" a user added.
Johnson began his collegiate career at Troy in 2020. He played three seasons with the Trojans before transferring to Oregon in 2023.
Johnson played two years with the Ducks, and earned a Second-team All-Big Ten selection in his final collegiate season.
Tez Johnson will serve as another offensive weapon for QB Baker Mayfield at Tampa Bay next season
Tez Johnson was the second wideout that the Buccaneers drafted in 2025, behind Emeka Egbuka, who was taken in Round 1.
Johnson will add a different type of dynamism to Tampa Bay's offense next season. He will serve as another weapon for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Buccaneers already had the likes of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard in their wide receivers' corps. With rookies Egbuka and Johnson, Tampa Bay boasts an excellent group of receivers who can make a big difference in the team's offense.
