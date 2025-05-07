"He should hang the cleats up" - Cowboys Hall of Famer serves reality check to Aaron Rodgers as 4x MVP contemplates NFL future

On the Up & Adams podcast on Wednesday, DeMarcus Ware gave his opinion on Aaron Rodgers's NFL future. To be precise, he said the four-time MVP should consider retiring.

"I mean, right now, where Aaron Rodgers should go—I think he should hang the cleats up. That's where I think Aaron Rodgers should go. He should put a suit on just like me and talk about football. He's the best of the best, right?"

He added that Rodgers should be proud of his career, noting that, after Ware himself, he will likely be the second player from their class to enter the Hall of Fame.

When asked by host Kay Adams why he felt this way, DeMarcus Ware explained that although Aaron Rodgers still has talent, the risk of injury at his age isn’t worth it. He shared his own experience, saying that even though he felt capable of playing longer, the pain and potential for permanent damage made him decide to retire.

Ware further said he now feels great, but questioned whether the extra effort was worth it, especially for his family and long-term well-being. He pointed to Tom Brady as someone who retired on his own terms, not because he was pushed out.

DeMarcus Ware and Aaron Rodgers played in the NFL around the same time.

The four-time MFL MVP - picked by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 - became their starting quarterback in 2008. He enters 2025 looking to compete in his 20th year in the league.

DeMarcus Ware - drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 - retired in 2017 as a longtime Cowboy (2005–2013) and 2016 Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos.

Both have rubbed shoulders on the field, with Ware's best seasons (2005-2016) coinciding with Rodger's later rise to stardom.

Aaron Rodgers is currently one of the top remaining free agents

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets officially parted ways in March 2025.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites to sign him, especially since he’s been seen practicing with their new wide receiver, DK Metcalf. The Steelers also didn't pick a quarterback in the draft, which suggests they might be waiting for Rodgers to decide.

NFL expert Mike Florio has suggested that Rodgers should wait until May 14, when the NFL schedule is released, before making a decision

Aaron Rodgers hasn't announced anything yet, but his next move could change the quarterback market.

