"He is a historically good passer": John Harbaugh shuts down narrative on Lamar Jackson's passing game

After criticism surrounding Lamar Jackson’s throwing ability, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has had enough. In a pointed defense of his quarterback’s evolution, Harbaugh didn’t just praise Jackson. He placed him among the most elite passers the game has ever seen.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN’s "This is Football with Kevin Clark" on Wednesday, Harbaugh tackled the long-standing skepticism around Jackson’s arm.

"He is a historically good passer," Harbaugh said. "And that's really quite a statement because of the narrative that's been surrounding him ever since the beginning. Lamar Jackson can throw the football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He can throw it every kind of way, he can make every kind of throw any kind (of) way you want. He's as good as any passer that there's ever been -- and I think now the numbers are proving that."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: Baltimore Ravens Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Now entering his 17th season as Baltimore’s head coach, Harbaugh has witnessed Lamar Jackson’s development firsthand since the Ravens drafted him in 2018.

Ad

With two league MVPs, Jackson’s accolades speak volumes. But for Harbaugh, it’s the quarterback’s discipline and refinement in the pocket that deserve more attention.

Coach credits Lamar Jackson's relentless preparation for elite status

Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

John Harbaugh compared Lamar Jackson’s approach to mastery to that of a lifelong pianist, someone so committed to their craft that they never stop honing it.

Ad

"I'd say the work that you do. If you're going to be good at anything, great at anything, you've got to work at it all the time," Harbaugh said.

"I read a story just recently about a classical piano player, he's 95 years old, and he's working six to eight hours a day on playing the piano, and they ask him, 'Why do you still work six to eight hours on the piano?' And his comment was, 'I feel like I'm just starting to make some progress.' So, that daily, everyday working at your craft kind of thing, I think, is what Lamar does."

Ad

It’s an approach that has paid off. Jackson’s 2024 campaign included an extraordinary statistical feat: over 40 touchdown passes and fewer than five interceptions, a first in NFL history.

His efficiency metrics weren't just impressive; they were historic. He led the league in yards per attempt (8.8), adjusted yards per attempt (10.15) and posted a staggering touchdown rate of 8.6%.

Perhaps more telling are the career numbers that often fly under the radar. Jackson’s career passer rating (102.0) ranks just behind Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. His interception rate of 1.9% is among the league’s most disciplined.

In terms of yards per attempt, Jackson shares a spot with legends like Johnny Unitas and Philip Rivers, ahead of names like Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.