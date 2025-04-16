"He is horrible" - NFL fans brutally roast Tyler Shough as QB's "awful" throw from combine goes viral before draft

Tyler Shough has reportedly been gaining steam as one of the top quarterbacks heading into this year's NFL draft. However, a video clip from his outing at the Scouting Combine that recently went viral on social media has drawn criticism toward the Louisville star.
Some didn't hold back in slamming Shough for his "awful" throw.
"Yeah he is horrible," one tweeted.
"This is the guy we are pushing up because ppl hate shedeur?" another added.
"That was awful." a third commented.
Others continued hammering Shough, despite many analysts praising him recently.
"Shough is so bad idk why anyone would ever want him on their team," a fan wrote.
"25 years old with 7 years of experience btw," another tweeted.
"Drunk uncle at the turkey bowl type dropback," a user commented.
Shough began his collegiate career at Oregon in 2018. He spent three seasons with the Ducks before transferring to Texas Tech in 2021, where he played for three more years.
Shough transferred to Louisville in 2024 for his final year of college football. In his lone season with the Cardinals, the QB completed 244 of 389 passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown on 42 attempts and led Louisville to an 8-4 record.
Tyler Shough to work out with New York Giants ahead of NFL draft
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Tyler Shough will have a private workout with the New York Giants later this week. The Giants will also reportedly host private workouts for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Alabama's Jalen Milroe before the draft.
On Tuesday, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that Shough took a trip to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, WA, to meet with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Louisville QB has been garnering interest from a handful of teams just before the draft, and it will be interesting to see where he lands in the big league.
