Micah Parsons has emerged as one of the most promising defensive talents in the NFL since his first-round selection out of Penn State in 2021. However, the edge rusher has been the subject of debates regarding his actual market value this offseason.

Ad

There have been indications that Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys would agree to a contract extension worth more than $200 million before the regular season begins. However, prominent NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has stirred up controversy on "The Herd" podcast by casting doubt on Parsons' actual worth.

"There are a lot of great defensive players in this league, but smart organizations rarely invest heavily in defense unless they have an elite lineman," Cowherd said. "And honestly, I don't think Parsons is in that category."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd added that some defensive players in the NFL are better than Parsons in particular areas, citing Chris Jones, Trey Hendrickson, Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett and Jared Verse as reference points.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't think he has the strength of Jared Verse or the consistency of Myles Garrett," Cowherd added. "He doesn't play inside like Chris Jones. I don't think he's as intimidating or consistent as Maxx Crosby. I don't think he's as good as Trey Hendrickson."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Colin Cowherd isn't convinced by Micah Parsons’ NFL stats

Colin Cowherd argued that Micah Parsons acquired the majority of his numbers against poor teams.

"He has 52.5 career sacks. 10.5 are against Washington, 5.5 against Carolina and 4.5 against the Giants," Cowherd said. "A big chunk of his sacks have been against three lousy teams."

Even though he missed some time due to injury, Parsons solidified his place among the league's top defenders in 2024, which was his fourth NFL season. He recorded 80 total pressures, 34 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 68 total tackles and 20 tackles for loss.

The four-time Pro Bowl defender hopes that his extension gets finalized before the Cowboys start training camp on July 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.