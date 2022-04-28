"He is a very misunderstood human being" - NFL owner admits he was wrong about Colin Kaepernick 

Colin Kaepernick is a misunderstood human being, according to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

In a recent episode of "Race in America: A Candid Conversation," Davis said this about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback being misunderstood:

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being. I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.”

Davis also said he believes in the quarterback and he believes he deserves another chance in the NFL:

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” he said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

The Raiders owner speaking out about the quarterback is a major deal because not many owners have talked about him to this degree. While the Raiders' have their franchise signal-caller in Derek Carr , the former 49ers quarterback has stated he’s willing to be a backup in order to get back into the league.

Back in April of this year on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Kaepernick said he’s fine being a backup because he just needs the opportunity to get back in the league:

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Colin Kaepernick and his comeback

Colin Kaepernick at an NFL Workout

The last time he played in the NFL was in the 2016 season, where he started 11 games for San Francisco. That season, he had 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

The former second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft has been holding workouts to try to get a second chance in the league.

The question remains as to whether an owner like Davis will give the 34-year-old the opportunity to play in the NFL. We’ll have to wait and see.

