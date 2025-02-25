"He isn’t the cleanest prospect" - NFL insider serves reality check on Missouri star Luther Burden III's draft stock ahead of 2025 combine

The 2025 NFL draft has some interesting players that could be selected later in the draft and one of the bigger names is Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III. The wide receiver position in this year's class is not as loaded with stars as it was a year ago, but there can still be some solid contributors for NFL teams to target.

Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer wrote a massive article regarding some storylines ahead of the 2025 NFL draft and dropped some nuggets, including how Luther Burden III is not expected to be drafted in the first few rounds. Breer discussed the wide receiver position a bit when discussing Burden.

"Former five-star recruit and Missouri star Luther Burden III isn’t the cleanest prospect, either. And teams aren’t licking their chops the way they have in recent years over the Day 2 talent, either." h/t Sports Illustrated

Luther Burden III had a solid season as he recorded 61 catches for 676 yards (11.1 yards per reception) with six touchdown catches while also having nine rushing attempts for 115 yards (12.8 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

What team is the best fit for Luther Burden III?

There will be teams that do not land a quality wide receiver as a free agent that need to address the position in the 2025 NFL draft and Luther Burden III has proven to be a top receiver in college. One team that makes a lot of sense for him is the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are in a tough spot in terms of cap space as they are still on the hook with dead money from the Russell Wilson contract, costing $32 million in 2025. This means getting skill position talent for quarterback Bo Nix after making the playoffs is going to be tough. There are other teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams as well but this seemingly would be the ideal landing spot.

Pittsburgh needs to figure things out as they have a lot of questions in terms of their offense while the Rams are going to be trying to replace what Cooper Kupp gave the team. Expect to see some teams focused on trying to bolster their wide receiver room.

