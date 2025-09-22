"He isn’t making anything better": Giants insider makes bold Jaxson Dart case urging Brian Daboll to end Russell Wilson experiment

The New York Giants' offense struggled on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 22-9 to drop their third consecutive game to start the season.

The Giants offense has come under scrutiny, with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson being the pantomime villain among New York fans. With calls of Jaxon Dart's to the starting role, NFL insider Connor Hughes made a case for the rookie quarterback.

While Hughes was critical of Wilson's performance on Sunday, he didn't put down the Giants' offensive struggles to him.

"It’s not all Russell Wilson’s fault," Hughes wrote. "He’s not the reason the Giants were out-schemed, out-coached and out-classed in Sunday night’s 22-9 loss to the Chiefs. He’s not why Joe Schoen’s draft classes are somehow aging worse than Dave Gettleman’s.

"He’s not solely responsible for this once-proud franchise devolving to one so miserable its own fanbase struggles to take it seriously. Not completely. But Wilson also isn’t making anything better, or helping the situation. Certainly not on the field. Each moment he starts is wasted. So while he’s not entirely to blame, it’s time for the Giants to turn to Jaxson Dart."

Jaxon Dart got some playing time on Sunday, entering the field for three snaps. Wilson finished 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards, a stark contrast from his 450 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Giants coach Brian Daboll reflects on Russell Wilson being booed by fans

During Sunday's game, Russell Wilson was booed by the crowd at MetLife Stadium. Following the game, Giants coach Brian Daboll addressed the reaction from the home crowd.

"Look, I would be booing, too, to be honest with you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing," Daboll said. "I understand that. That's the nature of it. We've got to do better."

Daboll also acknowledged the offensive struggles against the Chiefs but put it on the team instead of blaming his veteran quarterback.

" Yeah, I'd just say overall offensively nothing was good enough," he said. "Coaching, playing. Didn't do a good enough job. Everybody."

With the pressure mounting on Wilson and Daboll, fans could get Dart more playing time in the coming weeks as the Giants continue the pursuit of their first win this season.

