Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on Travis Hunter participating in Colorado Pro Day

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders reflected on Travis Hunter’s unexpected participation at Colorado’s Pro Day on April 4 during Wednesday’s episode of the “2Legendary” podcast.

Hunter, who initially wasn’t scheduled to work out, chose to run routes alongside Sanders in their final appearance together in Buffaloes gear before the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I was thankful that Tra got out there and ran routes because he didn’t have to do it,” Sanders said (4:23 onwards). “The whole plan going into it, I didn’t think he was going to do anything, but of course, when everybody got around, he started getting that football smell. So, he wanted to get out there and show what he could do.”

Hunter’s decision was first reported by James Palmer of Underdog. It was a limited workout, but it was notable, considering Hunter had skipped drills at both the NFL Scouting Combine and the Big 12 Pro Day. He had only participated in interviews during the combine process.

Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winner, brings a rare two-way profile to the draft. He played more than 80% of Colorado’s total snaps on both sides of the ball in 2024. As a receiver, he totaled 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 TDs. On defense, he added 11 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Opinions on Hunter’s primary position vary. Titans head coach Brian Callahan prefers him at cornerback, while Browns GM Andrew Berry views him as a receiver first. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel indicated a focus on one position before considering a two-way role.

Hunter is currently ranked No. 2 overall on The Athletic’s consensus board and sits atop Dane Brugler’s top 100 rankings heading into the draft later this month.

Kay Adams defends Shedeur Sanders over hoodie criticism during interview

Shedeur Sanders, a projected top-10 pick in next week’s NFL Draft, faced criticism for wearing a hoodie during an interview on “Up & Adams.” Host Kay Adams responded directly to the backlash, offering context behind Sanders’ appearance and defending his conduct during the interview.

Speaking to Joel Klatt on her show, Adams clarified that Sanders had just left a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was at the airport when the interview took place.

“He had his hood on, he was being so low key,” she said. “He just left the Pittsburgh facility and he was around tons of people trying not to be seen, to be respectful of me.”

Adams noted the situation wasn’t ideal for a sit-down appearance but emphasized Shedeur Sanders’ effort to follow through on the commitment despite a packed pre-draft schedule.

“The amount of crap and just like, people with their comments about his hood and that is why I love him,” she added.

Shedeur Sanders has drawn attention from multiple teams, including the Giants, Saints and Steelers. The 23-year-old QB has managed a demanding interview slate while preparing for the Green Bay-based draft event.

